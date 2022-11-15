India is the top market for solar investment, according to the latest edition of Ernst & Young's renewables attractiveness index. Spain, Germany and the United States are the top three markets for corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs).London-based EY has once again ranked India as the most attractive destination for PV investment in its latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index. The country received a score of 62.9, followed by China and the United States, with scores of 61.1 and 58.5, respectively. Australia, Israel, Germany, Egypt, France, Brazil and Morocco completed EY's ...

