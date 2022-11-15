AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announces that three major brands took home major awards at last week's SIMA in Paris, France and EIMA in Bologna, Italy.

"The awards we won at both SIMA and EIMA in November recognize how we are innovating to meet farmers' needs across our brands. Farmer-first innovation is essential to delivering industry-leading smart farming solutions that feed our growing population," said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGCO Corporation.

AGCO's industry-leading solutions received the following awards:

Farm Machine 2023: Fendt 700 Vario Gen7 (SIMA)

Tractor of the Year 2023: Fendt 728 Vario (EIMA)

Farm Machine 2023: Massey Ferguson 5S (SIMA)

Farm Machine 2023 Jury Award: Valtra Q Series (SIMA)

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Powered by Fuse smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag AGCOIR.

