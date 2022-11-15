Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JK0D ISIN: GB00B104RS51 Ticker-Symbol: W8T 
Frankfurt
15.11.22
08:00 Uhr
4,500 Euro
+0,160
+3,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.11.2022 | 16:46
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research on City Of London Investment Group: (CLIG) Solid profits in tough markets

DJ Hardman & Co Research on City Of London Investment Group: (CLIG) Solid profits in tough markets

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on City Of London Investment Group: (CLIG) Solid profits in tough markets 15-Nov-2022 / 15:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG):

Solid profits in tough markets

In this note, we review City of London's annual results for 2022 and its trading update for 22'Q1. The headline full-year figures were announced in July's trading statement, and allowance needs to be made for the inclusion of Karpus for the full year. The weakness of markets in the second half did affect results, with net fee income up 11%, to GBP58.2m. City of London's underlying profit before tax rose 4%, to GBP27.9m, while underlying EPS (on City of London's basis) declined 9%, to 44.2p. Cash conversion, as usual, remained excellent, at 108% of underlying profit, while the cash balance remained very strong, at GBP22.7m, as well as GBP7.4m of seed investments.

Please click here to download the full report:

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                        bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1488523 15-Nov-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1488523&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2022 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.