Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, MKC Coin (MKC) builds a platform where users can enjoy K-Pop to the fullest to lead the K-Pop global concert system. Its native coin MKC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 16, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MKC Coin

The MKC platform provides a payment system in the global entertainment field, including concert ticket pre-sale, online goods, webtoon, and one-person personal broadcasting markets.

After signing up for the first time, anyone can use MKC platform conveniently anywhere in the world. It prevents illegal copying of tickets, scalpers, and other inappropriate acts from the source. Therefore, MKC platform has applied for three kinds of invention patents in order to ensure the differentiated technical capabilities, improve the competitiveness with domestic enterprises, and facilitate market entry and future access to the global market.

MKC Coin will be used as a coin for payment methods on MKC platform for the use of gift items. In order to run MKC Coin systems, a new blockchain network has been created. The blockchain network is a special platform for generating and using MKC coins, and is the cornerstone for providing a variety of content and services, it will provide most transparency, accuracy, and safety for the users.

Through the growth of the MKC platform, MKC Coin can be recognized as a virtual asset capable of value growth. Expectations of an increase in token value will provide an incentive for demand creation and long-term storage for MKC. And with the growth of the MKC platform, MKC has a sustainable value in the global entertainment market. It will become a new cryptocurrency that can be used as a virtual asset.

About MKC Coin

MKC is the native coin of MKC Coin ecosystem. Based on its own mainnet, MKC has a total supply of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) coins, of which 40% is provided for coin sale, 15% will be used for platform development, 15% will be used for project development, 10% is allocated to the team and early investors, 10% is allocated to advisors and partners, and the remaining 10% will be used for marketing.

The MKC coin will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 16, 2022, investors who are interested in the MKC Coin investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

