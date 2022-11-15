Digital experience analytics provider accepted as a 'Cloud Software' supplier to deliver rewarding and engaging digital experiences

Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, today announced it has been accepted into the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace by the Crown Commercial Service of the UK Government. Contentsquare is now officially part of the UK Government-Cloud 13 Framework, an online service that helps public sector organizations in the UK implement the latest transformative cloud technologies, quickly and easily.

Contentsquare was approved as a Cloud Software supplier to deliver actionable insights and data to help public sector organisations manage the accelerated shift to digital and elevate the online experience for their customers. With much of our lives now online, it has never been more important for public sector actors to deliver seamless, intuitive, trustworthy and accessible digital experiences. Government agencies and public organizations have been doubling down on CX and innovation to meet the rising expectations of consumers.

"We are thrilled to have been given the G-Cloud stamp of approval and to have our solution be part of the G-Cloud 13 framework," said Duncan Keene, UK Managing Director at Contentsquare. We are looking forward to partnering with the UK public sector to help transform online services and deliver more seamless, more rewarding and ultimately more human experiences to their customers."

To support this initiative and Contentsquare's commitment to the public sector industry, the company also recently hired Verity Buchanan as Public Sector Lead, who brings more than a decade of Public Sector experience to Contentsquare, including her work in the UK justice department, central and local government, as well as in various departments of the NHS. At Contentsquare she is helping build out a team of dedicated account managers to support the unique digital challenges and transformation missions facing the UK Public Sector.

About Contentsquare:

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviours, feelings and intent at every touchpoint in their journey enabling organisations to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps organisations everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1000 leading organisations use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $1.4B in investment funding from leading investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, Sixth Street and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, visit www.contentsquare.com

