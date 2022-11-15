London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - For the automotive retail industry, change is no longer optional. Customers' expectations, needs and habits have shifted. It's time to embrace this change and move into a future where car-buying is digital-first, personalized and a seamless retail experience.
Access the free automotive retail whitepaper here
Reuters Events have created a free whitepaper to provide an in-depth analysis of the future of automotive retail. Discover the top trends for OEMs and Dealers in 2023, including:
- The role of the dealership in 2023 and beyond
- Meeting the expectations of the modern consumer
- The future of automotive retail
- The dynamic OEM/Dealer relationship
Feel free to share the download link with peers and colleagues.
Kind regards,
Bekki
Bekki Mistri
Global Project Director - Automotive
Reuters Events
Bekki.mistri@thomsonreuters.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144338