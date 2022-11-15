London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - For the automotive retail industry, change is no longer optional. Customers' expectations, needs and habits have shifted. It's time to embrace this change and move into a future where car-buying is digital-first, personalized and a seamless retail experience.

Access the free automotive retail whitepaper here

Reuters Events have created a free whitepaper to provide an in-depth analysis of the future of automotive retail. Discover the top trends for OEMs and Dealers in 2023, including:

The role of the dealership in 2023 and beyond

Meeting the expectations of the modern consumer

The future of automotive retail

The dynamic OEM/Dealer relationship

Feel free to share the download link with peers and colleagues.

Kind regards,

Bekki

Bekki Mistri

Global Project Director - Automotive

Reuters Events

Bekki.mistri@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144338