Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Steam Exchange has partnered with the Stratford School of Interaction Design and Business at the University of Waterloo to develop gamified learning solutions to educate potential and new investors about cryptocurrency. The research project is led by Dr. Ville Mäkelä, Professor of UX Design and Research at the Stratford School, and supported by Dr. Leah Zhang-Kennedy and Dr. Lennart Nacke. Working full-time on the project is Hilda Hadan, PhD student at the University of Waterloo.

Staying true to it's learning and educational ethos, Steam Exchange is pioneering crypto-focused learning modules that are applicable across various demographics of the investor learning curve. The research will facilitate the development of gamified, AI-driven learning accompanied by traditional print, media, and in-person resources, ensuring there's an educational approach that fits all learning styles. Outcomes and analysis from this research partnership will be applied toward furthering tangible and immersive educational solutions designed with cryptocurrency and the digital asset realm in mind. This partnership facilitates the spread of knowledge and increased user adoption of the blockchain industry. Steam Exchange is proud to work with the Stratford School of Interaction Design and Business at the University of Waterloo to help unlock the potential of this ever-progressing space.





Steam Exchange partners with Stratford School researchers at the University of Waterloo to educate investors about cryptocurrency through AI-Driven Gamified Learning

Research Outcomes:

During the partnership, the researchers seek to evaluate the current state of crypto investors and those who are interested in crypto investments-their attitudes, knowledge and needs for cryptocurrency education. Based on these results, gamified educational prototypes and content will be developed together with Steam Exchange. These approaches will be further evaluated and improved with current and potential cryptocurrency investors, to create novel solutions of the future for cryptocurrency education.

This research partnership and the need for education around digital assets stem from the lack of tangible educational content currently available and the rapidly increasing popularity and use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Changes to the way users conduct business and make transactions are becoming increasingly prominent. Part of the educational content will highlight how cryptocurrencies provide certain advantages over traditional systems while at the same time, highlight the risks involved with trading digital assets. These risks range from technical and legal risks to drastic market swings. It is therefore important to improve investors' understanding of cryptocurrency, digital assets, and help them make rational investment decisions; helping create the next generation of smarter, more informed investors.

About Steam Exchange:

Steam Exchange is a Canadian Fintech startup with a focus on learning, innovation, and scalable digital asset solutions applied across cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and web3 integrations; led by Chris Beckford, Neville Divecha, and Viraf Chapgar. As a platform, Steam Exchange applies a hybrid approach that combines the best of both centralized and decentralized financial ecosystems.

The research is funded by Steam Exchange and Mitacs. The first results of this partnership are expected to be published in Winter 2023.



Resources:

More details can be found here - https://uwaterloo.ca/stratford-school-of-interaction-design-and-business/news/developing-gamified-learning-solutions-cryptocurrency.

