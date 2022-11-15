Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 15
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED
LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
15 November 2022
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Isobel Sharp
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
55,000
£49,747.96
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 November 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Following this purchase, Miss Isobel Sharp total holding will be 55,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0)1481 745001
