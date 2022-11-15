Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X9YW ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.11.2022 | 17:15
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 15

BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons


15 November 2022

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameIsobel Sharp
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.90372325,442
0.90471429,558
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

55,000

£49,747.96
e)Date of the transaction14 November 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound


Following this purchase, Miss Isobel Sharp total holding will be 55,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0)1481 745001

BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.