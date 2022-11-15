Moon Surgical Announces Appointment of Mark Toland as Independent Board Member

PARIS, FRANCE and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Moon Surgical, a pioneer in collaborative robotics, today announced the appointment of Mark Toland as an independent board member. With over 25 years of senior executive leadership experience in the medical device industry and in the field of robotics, Toland joins the board of directors as the company works to finalize the development of its first product and prepare for the commercial launch of the Maestro Robotic System.

Mark Toland is currently the Chief Executive Officer at MMI, a surgical robotics company developing a platform for microsurgery. Prior to joining MMI, Toland served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus, a global leader in endovascular robotics, that was acquired by Siemens Healthineers for $1.1 billion. He was also an independent board member to Cardiologs, which was acquired by Philips in late 2021.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mark to our expanded team at Moon Surgical," said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical, and a Partner in Sofinnova Partners' medtech accelerator, MD Start. "His independent, astute mind and expertise in US commercialization strategy in our sector will be invaluable in helping us reach our next goals."

Founded in Paris in 2019 by Pr. Brice Gayet and incubated by Sofinnova MD Start, Moon Surgical has shown its prowess at speed and innovation with early systems already fully functional and driven by more than thirty surgeons across two continents and multiple clinical indications.

"Moon's approach to how laparoscopic surgeons should be assisted and empowered in the operating room is truly unique and has the potential to make the Maestro System an absolute must-have in every surgical practice," commented Mark Toland. "I am honored to be a part of the team that is revolutionizing minimally invasive surgery with adaptive robotics and look forward to working together to continue its rapid growth."

Small, adaptable, and integrated into existing clinical workflows, Maestro is designed to support surgeons and patients in the 18.8 million soft-tissue surgery procedures not currently supported by telerobotic systems every year.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Carlos, California, believes the future of the operating room lies in the hands of the empowered surgeon.

By equipping surgeons with complete control, renewed confidence, and technology adaptable to any situation they encounter, Moon Surgical strives to improve efficiency in operating rooms and provide better surgical care for patients. The minimalistic, co-manipulation Maestro Robotic System uses tomorrow's technology to deliver these vital skills to surgeons, today.

www.moonsurgical.com

Contact

Investors and Media: info@moonsurgical.com

SOURCE: Moon Surgical

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/725958/Moon-Surgical-Announces-Appointment-of-Mark-Toland-as-Independent-Board-Member