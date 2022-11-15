Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Lewis Eisen has announced the launch of the French adaptation of his book, 'Rules'. Lewis has written this book to clearly outline a different approach to the language used when drafting company policies. Lewis is an expert who specializes in helping companies draft policies that use respectful language. The full name of the book is 'How to Write Rules That People Want to Follow: A Guide to Drafting Respectful Policies and Directives.' The French adaptation of the book is now available for purchase through Amazon and all leading resellers.

Many organizations claim to have 'respect for others' as a key value, but this is often not reflected in their policy documents. These corporate, administrative and operational policies might go by different names - guidelines, policies, standards or rules. Too often, they all share a scolding tone or the kind of tone that a parent might use when reprimanding a child. This book is aimed to enlighten its readers on strategies and techniques when drafting policies that are more effective through the use of a tone that employs positive messaging.

According to Lewis Eisen, it is possible for organizations to sound strict without being dictatorial or combative. They need to walk a fine line between adopting a respectful tone while also choosing the correct words to encourage compliance. Almost all of us have developed the incorrect mindset that rules should sound bossy. The book clearly outlines the damage that using a disrespectful tone for policies can cause. Corporations struggle when making this mistake. In addition to helping with the tone of language used for drafting policies, the book is also effective in significantly reducing the time needed for drafting and approving policies.

Commenting on the launch of the French edition of his book, Lewis Eisen, policy drafting expert said, "The French version of my book will cater to the needs of the French Canadian market as well as that of readers in other regions where French is widely spoken, like Europe. For a book of this nature, we could not carry out a direct word for word translation. I had to work closely with the translator to ensure that the tone and spirit of the English version came across in the French version. The book guides readers on how they can revise policies to achieve a higher level of engagement from employees, customers and every other stakeholder. The key is to get rid of the parent-child dynamic and make the rules more reader-centric by removing combative words. Employees and customers expect to be spoken to with respect. Poorly-written rules reflect badly on an organization, and play a key role in tarnishing a firm's image. Improving the tone and words used in company policies makes them easier to follow, enforce, and audit. Hopefully, this book will be a handy tool for those drafting policies at both large and small organizations across the world."

Lewis Eisen is the leading professional expert in the use of respectful language in policy drafting, helping drive a greater level of engagement and compliance. He does this through workshops, public speaking, business consultancy services and through his best-selling book 'How to Write Rules That People Want to Follow: A Guide to Drafting Respectful Policies and Directives.'

