The 17th China Youth Science and Technology Award announced a total of 100 winners at the opening ceremony of the World Young Scientist Summit 2022 held in Wenzhou, China on November 12, 2022. Among them, 10 young scientists were granted the Special Award for their extraordinary achievements.

The China Youth Science and Technology Award was established in 1987, as proposed by the older generation of scientists, including Qian Xuesen and Zhu Guangya, to recognize the contribution of young scientists to the development of science and technology in China. Since then, approximately 1,700 scholars have been awarded, nearly 200 of whom were elected academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. These emerging scientists, engaging in basic research and technology innovation for sectors ranging from economy to cutting-edge technologies, are becoming China's leading force in the realm of science.

This year, an audience of over 500 young scientists attended the ceremony and exchanged thoughts about how to power the country's development with science and technology breakthroughs.

"The dream I pursue is to build a widely recognized world-class civil engineering discipline, which is in line with the national strategies," said Zhou Ying, Special Prize winner and Professor at Tongji University.

"The country is paying more attention to the needs of young talents and encourages them to meet the challenge in key fields," said Wan Ruixue, the youngest winner and Researcher at Westlake University.

Wan Gang, President of China Association for Science and Technology pointed out that the young people are the most imaginative and creative group playing an important role in sustainable development. "The future of young scientists is limitless," he said.

The ceremony also attracted young scientists with great international perspectives. For example, Chou Shulei, a young leading figure in the field of sodium-ion batteries globally, recently left Australia for China to help build a 5GWh sodium ion battery production line in the country. Moritz Riede, Professor of Soft Functional Nanomaterials Research at University of Oxford, calls for industry-university-research collaboration to gather young talents and make more achievements. Velia Siciliano, Researcher at Italian Institute of Technology, formed a youth team to promote international cooperation among young scholars.

