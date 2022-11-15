The company's generative AI tech increases workplace productivity by simplifying information creation & consumption with just one click. Their first tool, theGist for Slack, filters out noise so employees don't miss signals.

Rumson, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - theGist, a global productivity AI company, announces its emergence from stealth with $7M in pre-seed funding, co-led by StageOne Ventures and Aleph. The company has also launched its first tool, theGist for Slack, which uses generative AI to simplify information consumption in workplace communications and data-making sense of the madness with instant summarized highlights.





The Team

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9219/144342_badfa87114628976_001full.jpg

With the growth in the number of vertical tools and services, information overload has become a growing challenge in the workplace. Fragmented discussions take place between multiple apps. Sifting through information for important points becomes akin to searching for a needle in the haystack, especially when one doesn't know exactly what they are searching for. This has led to a lack of alignment, due to too much information, poor quality of information, and irrelevant information that is collectively clogging multiple channels. While much of these interactions take place to foster camaraderie, it also creates friction in terms of productivity and organizational alignment. What the workforce needs is true alignment, not just the sense of it, so team members would be able to hone in on their roles and focus on what's important, while also surfacing risks and opportunities.

Harnessing the power of generative AI technology, theGist's novel solution, theGist for Slack, creates alignment by scanning through hundreds of posts to instantly provide personalized summaries of valuable insights and highlights, minus the noise. The solution, which is the start of the company's greater vision, facilitates a more delightful reading experience for team members, by removing the bombardment that is brought on by excess interactions. In turn, the summaries provided by theGist positively impact the productivity and performance of team members, by supporting their ability to grasp the insights needed to make timely decisions-without changing the ongoing dynamic within employee engagement. Employees become armed with the insights they need to make better use of their time with greater focus and efficiency.

Founders Itay Dressler, Itzik Ben-Bassat, and Nir Zohar, created theGist from the ground up in response to the information overload that hinders employees and business efficiency. Their mission is to help businesses and their employees quickly create and/or extract the valuable information needed to work smarter and collaborate more efficiently-without compromising or eliminating employees' communication.

"Imagine reading a summary you wrote for yourself. theGist makes it effortless to grasp the essence of work-related data, by making it short and personalized with just one click," said Itay Dressler, Co-Founder and CTO of theGist. "The workforce is in the midst of many changes, and communication is at the forefront."

"With theGist, you don't have to look for information; information finds you," says Nir Zohar, Co-Founder of theGist. "We give employees the shortcut to the main intent behind the vast amount of information in the company, ultimately eliminating the subjectivity of human reporting. The best decisions are data-driven, not opinion-driven."

"theGist's debut tool is only the starting point, and there is so much more to come," says Eden Shochat, Equal Partner at Aleph. "In a world where companies create excessive amounts of data, across multiple tools, employees only want to zero in on the insights that matter to them, at the point in time when they are relevant. theGist is on a mission to create magical tools that work for the user, rather than the other way around."

"We have personally known the founders for over a decade, and believe the solution is going to solve one of the most critical challenges organizations face today when it comes to organizing company data," said Tal Slobodkin, Managing Partner at StageOne. "Together with theGist, we aim to combat this pain point head-on. We are thrilled to co-lead theGist's Seed Round."

In parallel to theGist for Slack, the company is working on releasing additional versions of their proprietary generative AI solution onto different platforms in the near future. The company is also working with their design partners on a holistic generative AI solution for companies.

Media Contact:

Omri Hurwitz

Omri Hurwitz Media

omri@omrihurwitz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144342