Stonewall FX Now Allows Users to Fund Accounts with Bitcoin

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crypto industry is constantly expanding with a growing adoption globally, and it is inching closer to becoming a part of the traditional assets sphere. For instance, many individuals are now more eager than ever to utilize cryptocurrency in their everyday transactions, so as to take full advantage of this class. Considering such evolving demands of financial traders, leading global broker Stonewall FX has recently announced the integration of a "Bitcoin funding" method in their payments index.

"At Stonewall FX, our professional team makes sure to accommodate the ever-changing needs of traders of all experience levels, and establish a productive trading environment for them," stated Anthony Brown, Stonewall FX spokesperson. "As part of this commitment, we have now introduced Bitcoin funding whereby our clients are able to make deposits in the leading digital currency, enjoying the benefits of this innovative asset class. Combined with our lightning-fast execution system, as well as superior security, we are sure that this update will greatly enhance users' experience."

A versatile trading forum

Stonewall FX is a prominent trading brand that enlists a broad range of market tools alongside other attractive services. The brand supports several financial assets, payment options, and super-fast transactions, creating a trading arena well-suited for all.

"I want to emphasize that our primary objective has always been to help traders explore markets with complete security and ease," added Brown. "Therefore, we have assembled many optimal features and trading tools on our platform that are in line with market standards. This development phase has certainly not ended, though; our team is working hard to bring in more top-quality improvements and upgrades over the coming period."

About Stonewall FX

Stonewall FX is an online brokerage service designed by a team of financial strategists and experienced traders. The brand includes a large variety of market instruments, a proprietary trading platform, and optimized tools - all to institute a seamless trading environment for all market participants. Stonewall FX also extends a low-fee structure, competitive spreads, and lightning-fast executions over encrypted servers that are essential for a comfortable trading routine. Moreover, the broker incorporates market analysis and news sections, dedicated customer support, and multiple funding methods, including newly added Bitcoin transfers. Stonewall FX encompasses a wide scope of optimal services, a diverse assets index, and a robust security system, maintaining an overall feature-rich ecosystem.

