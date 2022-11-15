The "Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Application, By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market was valued at US$644.61 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$1,173.20 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.48% during forecast period 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Henkel AG Co. KGAA (Germany)

Polycast Industries Inc. (India)

3M (U.S.)

Dow (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Chlorinated polyethylene (CPE), a thermoplastic, is made by chlorinating polyethylene, as the name suggests. Outstanding oil, UV, heat, temperature, chemical, and environmental resistance is present. It is difficult to ignite and resists combustion. Chlorinated polyethylene is a polymer that has remarkable flexibility and tensile strength. The polymer is stable and is simple to mould. The polymer's chlorine content ranges from 35 to 75%, depending on its intended purpose. Several classes are developed depending on the viscosity, chlorine level, and other properties of the polymer.

Market Drivers

High-density polyethylene is chlorinated to produce chlorinated polyethylene, usually referred to as chlorinated PE, a class of thermoplastics. Due to its improved resistance capabilities over conventional polyethylene against oil, UV, heat, temperature, and chemicals, chlorinated polyethylene is becoming more and more necessary in the present market. It is projected that the market will benefit from the increased chlorine production brought on by the development of consumer industries. The demand for the product is also expected to be fuelled by growing customer adoption of the product around the world.

Market Restraints

Government rules that are too strict combined with growing environmental concerns will hinder business expansion. The negative environmental repercussions of chlorinated polyethylene's rising sales, which could be a hindrance to the market's growth, have also emerged as a major problem. High gas permeability and the formation of hydrogen chloride during burning are two of the most significant problems influencing sales of chlorinated polyethylene.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

CPE 135A

CPE 135B

Others

By Application

Wire Cable Jacketing

Impact Modifier

Hose Tubing

Ignition Resistant ABS

Adhesives

Magnetics

Others

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7yffg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006165/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900