Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - ESGAI Technologies Inc. ("ESG.AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Baum as a director of the Company, replacing outgoing director Chris McLeod. Mr. Baum was elected to serve as an independent director at ESG.AI's recent annual meeting of shareholders. The Company would like to thank Mr. McLeod for his service as a director.

Mr. Baum brings over 20 years of experience in advising executive leadership teams for both well-established Fortune 50 companies and emerging ventures across a spectrum of industries including life sciences, education, travel, technology, and real estate. In his concurrent roles as Managing Director of Acquis Consulting Group and Partner/Co-Founder of its affiliate company, Solidea Capital, Mr. Baum guides companies in areas such as corporate strategy, market positioning, growth and scale strategies, trajectory management, partnering frameworks, and risk evaluation. He also serves in several advisory and director roles for public and private companies and has frequently led Compensation Committees and been an active member of Audit Committees.

Mr. Baum founded and leads a rapidly growing real estate investment firm operating in several U.S. markets, and is also actively involved in the venture capital arena as a participant in several investment-focused groups.

Mr. Baum holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Emory University, where he graduated as Valedictorian. He was awarded the Goizueta Business School Organizational Management Highest Award for Excellence and was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the highest national business honor society in the USA.

About ESGAI

ESG.AI is a decision support platform that provides organizations with unique insights into historical, current, and projected ESG information to maximize opportunities for strategic planning, understanding and improvement. esg.ai

