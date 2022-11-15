UK-based LoveLove Films used Cinema 4D, Redshift and Red Giant to develop Pop Paper City's unique visual style

Pop Paper City is a 3D children's series produced by LoveLove Films in the UK. Pop Paper City sees a group of paper characters go on crafty adventures together with the help of their live-action guardian Helping Hand. The series comprises 52 episodes of 11-minutes each, and it is the first children's series ever to be produced using Maxon One animation, rendering and motion design software package, including Cinema 4D, Red Giant, and Redshift.

The series will begin airing on the UK's Channel 5 (Paramount) Milkshake! on 12 November 2022. This will be followed by a global rollout capturing the imaginations of children around the world. Pop Paper City is distributed by UK animation powerhouse Aardman Animations, the studio behind legendary animated IPs such as Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Chicken Run, and more.

Pop Paper City is the capital of a captivating paper world. Plom, Phoebe, Mae-Mae, Hooper, Zip, and Fly are a group of unique paper friends who live in Pop Paper City. Through their adventures, they find new ways to have fun together such as cowboy adventures, pirate treasure hunts, and even exploring outer space! When the friends need to make a craft, they call for Helping Hand, who helps them craft something they can use on their adventures. Through beautiful paper creations and their endlessly exciting adventures, the friends learn, grow, and encourage little ones at home to get crafty too!

At its heart, Pop Paper City is all about inspiring kids to get creative. The series' visual style uses paper textures to create a truly immersive paper world for the characters to explore. Everything seen in this world has been designed so that it can be built at home using items that are likely to be in the home of the viewer.

The story world of Pop Paper City is ever expanding, making the opportunities for adventure truly limitless. Throughout the series, the characters explore an array of stunning locations, including beautiful beaches, vast forests, mystical underwater environments, and even other planets. The unique blend of exciting adventures and crafts is intended to inspire kids to build their own beautiful paper creations at home.

Pop Paper City's unique visual style was created using the Maxon One family of products, including Cinema 4D, Redshift, and Red Giant. The Pop Paper City team has had an excellent working partnership with Maxon throughout the production of the series, with Maxon offering regular technical support and guidance.

The series also features a talented voice cast. Actor, writer, and comedian Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso, Intelligence, Christopher Robin) voices the adult guardian Helping Hand, while Eden Gough (aged 10), Sadie Sweet (10), Rohan Boucher (6), Hannah Silverman (8), and Taran Beyer (6) voice the paper friends.

Commenting on Pop Paper City and the partnership with Maxon, Producer Georgina Hurcombe said:

"We're so thrilled that Pop Paper City will be airing very soon. It's been such an amazing journey, and we can't wait for kids everywhere to see this unique, creative, and fun-filled series. Our partners for this series have been incredible, including our wonderful distributors Aardman and our UK anchor broadcaster Channel 5's Milkshake! We are also incredibly grateful to Maxon for all their support throughout the production of our show and are delighted to be the first full kids series created in Maxon One."

"At Maxon, our top priority is to inspire and enable creativity. We are so pleased LoveLove Films chose Maxon One to bring Pop Paper City to life, and in turn, fuel creativity in children everywhere," says CEO, David McGavran. "It is incredibly rewarding to see our tools used to create such a unique and innovative project. We take pride knowing we play a small part in this show engaging and entertaining young audiences."

