BAI announced the finalists for the 12th Annual BAI Global Innovation Awards, the financial services industry's leading innovation honor, celebrating organizational achievements. These 27 global trailblazers have successfully designed and delivered innovations that positively improved customer relationships, fostered organizational changes and served their communities. In addition to innovations related to retail and commercial products, digital transformation, community, and organization processes, the finalists represent current themes related to fraud and security, HR and talent development, diversity and inclusion, and ESG.

The 2022 BAI Global Innovation Award finalists are:

Banco Popular (Puerto Rico): Talent Lab Skills Accelerator

Bank of America (USA): Bank of America Security Center

BankiFi (USA): Open Banking API and Embedded Banking Platform for Businesses

BMO (USA): True Name

DenizBank (Turkey): Technology and Start-up Loans in Agriculture

Dreams Technology (United Kingdom): Dreams ESG Innovation

Fifth Third Bank (USA): Customer Recommendation Engine

FNB (South Africa): FNB Connect

Fonbulucu (Turkey): Fully Integrated Investment Ecosystem

Growsari (Philippines): GROWSARI.com Powering the Digital Economy of the Philippines

JUMO (South Africa): Core Unify

Kolleno (United Kingdom): Kolleno AR Platform

Money Management International, Inc (USA): Project Porchlight by MMI

MVB Bank (USA): Onboarding Fintechs Better, Faster, Stronger…the Victor (ad)Vantage

Oportun (USA): Digit by Oportun

OppZo (USA): Democratizing Access to Affordable Working Capital Loans

Payten Technology Inc. (Turkey): Paratika Crowdfunding e-Payment Project

Quilo (USA): Fully Digital Real-Time Syndication Platform

SoLo Funds (USA): SoLo Community Finance Platform

Standard Bank (South Africa): Trader Direct

Standard Bank (South Africa): OneFarm Share

Themis (USA): Making Compliance Easy and Reliable for Banks and Fintechs

Theta Lake (USA): Utilizing AI to Scale Data Security, Risk Detection and Compliance Supervision

TIAA (USA): TIAA Phone Authentication Risk Management (PARM)

Umoja Labs (USA): Building Payment Rails to Enable Universal Access to Affordable Digital Financial Services

Union Bank of India (India): Union Prerna

Yabx Technologies (Netherlands): Simplifying Financial Access, Control and Choice to the Underbanked

Zilch (United Kingdom): Zilch Technology: Financial Services Technology Innovation

"These 27 companies reflect how financial services leaders are bringing original and creative solutions to positively impact their business, customers and other stakeholders," said Amy Radin, financial services innovation executive, award-winning author, and lead judge of the 2022 BAI Global Innovation Awards.

The winners will be announced in December 2022. To learn more please visit BAI Global Innovation Awards.

