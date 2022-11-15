BAI announced the finalists for the 12th Annual BAI Global Innovation Awards, the financial services industry's leading innovation honor, celebrating organizational achievements. These 27 global trailblazers have successfully designed and delivered innovations that positively improved customer relationships, fostered organizational changes and served their communities. In addition to innovations related to retail and commercial products, digital transformation, community, and organization processes, the finalists represent current themes related to fraud and security, HR and talent development, diversity and inclusion, and ESG.
Banco Popular (Puerto Rico): Talent Lab Skills Accelerator
Bank of America (USA): Bank of America Security Center
BankiFi (USA): Open Banking API and Embedded Banking Platform for Businesses
BMO (USA): True Name
DenizBank (Turkey): Technology and Start-up Loans in Agriculture
Dreams Technology (United Kingdom): Dreams ESG Innovation
Fifth Third Bank (USA): Customer Recommendation Engine
FNB (South Africa): FNB Connect
Fonbulucu (Turkey): Fully Integrated Investment Ecosystem
Growsari (Philippines): GROWSARI.com Powering the Digital Economy of the Philippines
JUMO (South Africa): Core Unify
Kolleno (United Kingdom): Kolleno AR Platform
Money Management International, Inc (USA): Project Porchlight by MMI
MVB Bank (USA): Onboarding Fintechs Better, Faster, Stronger…the Victor (ad)Vantage
Oportun (USA): Digit by Oportun
OppZo (USA): Democratizing Access to Affordable Working Capital Loans
Payten Technology Inc. (Turkey): Paratika Crowdfunding e-Payment Project
Quilo (USA): Fully Digital Real-Time Syndication Platform
SoLo Funds (USA): SoLo Community Finance Platform
Standard Bank (South Africa): Trader Direct
Standard Bank (South Africa): OneFarm Share
Themis (USA): Making Compliance Easy and Reliable for Banks and Fintechs
Theta Lake (USA): Utilizing AI to Scale Data Security, Risk Detection and Compliance Supervision
TIAA (USA): TIAA Phone Authentication Risk Management (PARM)
Umoja Labs (USA): Building Payment Rails to Enable Universal Access to Affordable Digital Financial Services
Union Bank of India (India): Union Prerna
Yabx Technologies (Netherlands): Simplifying Financial Access, Control and Choice to the Underbanked
Zilch (United Kingdom): Zilch Technology: Financial Services Technology Innovation
"These 27 companies reflect how financial services leaders are bringing original and creative solutions to positively impact their business, customers and other stakeholders," said Amy Radin, financial services innovation executive, award-winning author, and lead judge of the 2022 BAI Global Innovation Awards.
The winners will be announced in December 2022. To learn more please visit BAI Global Innovation Awards.
