Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Dropshipping Direct has announced it has acquired Empire Ecommerce, a long-time leader in the e-commerce space.

The recent transaction between the two companies closed earlier last week, following industry trends toward increased efficiency and the FBA Wholesale model. The Empire Ecommerce addition will strengthen Dropshipping Direct's systems and customer base, while simultaneously opening doors for new strategic partnerships.

"I'm thrilled to announce that earlier last week, my company acquired Empire Ecommerce LLC. I know that under my leadership, I can guide and steer us closer to our shared goal of financial freedom. Whether you already have a dropshipping store, an FBA Wholesale store, or are just joining us and deciding between the two, my commitment to this role is to make your experience nothing but pleasant," Dan Cohen, CEO and Founding Partner, says.

Dropshipping Direct's mission is to bring financial freedom and independence to its customers. The company's robust system provides its clients with a step-by-step process for facilitating automated ecommerce store setup and growth management. Aiming to create a more seamless process to provide clients with passive income streams, Dropshipping Direct manages all of the product sourcing, selling, buying, shipping, returns and any customer related inquiries for each store that it manages for its clients.

"Empire Ecommerce is a strong, strategic fit for Dropshipping Direct, and I know Dan and his team will take the business to new heights, especially as the industry continues to adapt and push forward. I'm proud of Empire and its achievements and strongly believe this is a great move that will benefit our customers and employees," said Roman Cresto, former Empire Ecommerce CEO.

Dropshipping Direct was established around 4 years ago and now manages over 1000 total ecommerce stores for clients. Its mission is to help clients achieve financial freedom through digital ecommerce stores.

