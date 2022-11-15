Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Aureus Energy Services Inc. ("Aureus" or the "Company"), an industry-leading provider of water management services across North America, is pleased to announce today that the Company has officially received its commercial license for its Scottsdale Water Recycle Facility (the "SWRF"). The SWRF is the Company's state-of-the-art water recycling facility in Upton County, Texas that enables Aureus to process and recycle third-party water volumes. The SWRF positions Aureus to offer sustainable environmental solutions for customers seeking safe, efficient and cost-effective recycling of their produced and frac water in West Texas.

Scottsdale Commercial Water Recycling Facility

The SWRF is ideally situated in the heart of the Midland Basin, which continues to be active for oil and gas development. Set on an efficient, 50-acre footprint, the SWRF features a throughput capacity of over 60,000 barrels per day of recycled produced water, with the potential for Aureus to rapidly double this capacity as demand increases.

"I am proud to confirm that Aureus has commissioned our first commercial water recycling facility in Upton County, Texas that can provide customers with a safe and innovative way to recycle their produced water, ultimately turning produced water into an asset," said Jason Tocheniuk, Aureus' President and CEO. "This project began when a customer asked us to help solve an issue related to freshwater shortages in an area that was targeted for aggressive development and Aureus had an innovative, technology-based solution."

Sustainable Solutions Drive Improved Customer ESG Performance

The SWRF features Aureus' Zero Atmosphere enclosed tank water recycling system, which treats and processes produced and frac water through a clarification process that allows water to be recovered for reuse in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner. Aureus' technology is differentiated from its peers, in that the pressurized vessels are sealed and, in combination with the mechanical treating process, can handle continuous and intermittent concentrations of H2S safely and economically. As a result of these innovative technologies, Aureus can deliver the best quality water that meets or exceeds specifications while passing on cost savings to our customers.

Aureus' proven and industry-leading technology will reduce waste steam and water handling costs by up to 50%, while delivering the most environmentally sustainable water recycling solutions. Aureus' proprietary recycling systems remove solids and emulsified oil from produced water with zero associated emissions, and can easily be configured to run on lower carbon grid electricity. This allows customers to realize cost savings, lower emissions, and eliminate the use of fresh water - all of which help to advance our customers' ESG goals. Further, Aureus' web-based Scada system offers access to automated, real-time monitoring and gives a 24-7 view of fluid throughput volumes, treatment and recycling data, driving ongoing cost savings and enhanced environmental stewardship for customers.

Learn more about Aureus' innovative solutions for water recycling through a brief corporate video available HERE .

President & CEO Relocates to Texas

In order to further support the exciting growth in U.S. operations and the additional exciting initiatives the Aureus is embarking on, Mr. Tocheniuk has relocated to Texas. His primary focus will be to enhance Aureus' business, exposure and presence in the U.S., and to replicate the success the Aureus team has realized through establishing Aureus' business in Canada over the past ten years. Mr. Tocheniuk's relocation would not have been possible without the depth of our Canadian team and its continued operational excellence.

ABOUT AUREUS ENERGY INC.

Aureus is a leading provider of water management solutions to the oil and gas industry across North America. We pride ourselves on providing innovative, technology-based friendly solutions that can help clients reduce costs, enhance energy efficiencies and limit environmental impact. Aureus' proprietary water recycling/treating technology along with our unique SCADA technology within the Heating and Water Transfer business contribute to safe and efficient operations. By implementing Aureus' technologies, clients can improve water conservation while reducing manpower requirements, generate less fuel usage and less waste, and ultimately, minimize their environmental footprint.

Please visit https://aureusenergy.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ron Hozjan, CFO

Phone: 403-234-8370

Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or Aureus' future performance. All statements contained in this document other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Aureus believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this document should not be unduly relied upon by readers, as actual results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document and are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement. Some of the risks which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified service providers, personnel or management, the Corporation's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, regulatory changes, the Corporation's inability to obtain required consents, permits or approvals and the risk that actual results will vary from the results forecasted and such variations may be material. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof. Aureus disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, Aureus undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The information contained herein has been prepared to assist readers in making their own evaluation of Aureus, and does not purport to contain all of the information that may be required. The contents herein are not to be construed as business, legal or tax advice and each reader that receives this press release should consult its own business, legal and tax advisors to undertake their own investigation and analysis to assure themselves of the validity of the information provided herein.

This document is for discussion purposes and for exclusive use of those persons to whom it is transmitted by management or agents of Aureus, and it is not to be reproduced or used, in whole or in part, for any other purpose whatsoever without the express prior written permission of Aureus. No securities commission or any regulatory authority has passed on the merits of the securities discussed in, nor has it reviewed, this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144391