Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, has appointed Max Lipovetsky to the role of VP Products and Russ Hellmann to VP Growth Marketing, as it accelerates its global foothold.

With over 20 years' experience in the contact centre and IVR industry, Max Lipovetsky brings a wealth of knowledge as Cyara's VP Products. In 2003, Max co-founded Global Speech Networks and brought to market one of the first SaaS contact centre clouds capturing the attention of some of ANZ's largest businesses. Based in Melbourne, Australia, Max will be instrumental in guiding Cyara through its next stage of product innovation, including the fast-evolving role of AI in testing.

Russ Hellmann, Fujitsu's former Head of Global Demand Digital Innovation, joins Cyara in the newly created role of VP Growth Marketing. Based in Texas, US, he will be responsible for developing a centralised capability for regional teams that will enable customer acquisition and partner activation. Russ will lead four strategic pillars of growth Global Programmes, Digital Marketing, Field Marketing and Partner Marketing which, together, will play an influential role in planning, building and activating campaigns that will enable Cyara to scale at speed.

These two significant additions to Cyara's senior team follow last month's appointments of Dean Saunders, Channel and Alliances Director of APAC, and Vikram Verma, Cyara's first independent board member.

Max Lipovetsky, VP Products, said, "Cyara brings agility and accelerated innovation to CX, turbo-charging businesses that are driven to create the best possible experiences for their customers. Cyara does this through CX Assurance; a product category it has created almost single-handedly on a global scale. With its history of innovation and an organisational platform built for growth I'm incredibly excited to be joining Alok and the team."

Russ Hellmann, VP Growth Marketing, said, "CX is both an art and a science and only Cyara can measure, test and optimize for both. As the rapid and fundamental shift to the cloud continues, ensuring every facet of the CX journey is seamless has become paramount for success. With Cyara's comprehensive assurance capabilities, expansive global partnerships and passionate people, I'm thrilled to be joining a fast-growing category leader that is pushing and redefining boundaries."

Alok Kulkarni, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyara, added, "Securing talent like Max and Russ to help drive our product innovation, value proposition and growth strategy, places Cyara in a very unique, and fortunate position as we head into 2023. We are entering a period of massive disruption within our industry which will create risks and opportunities along the way. From our growth ambitions to our employee happiness, ensuring we have the right leaders in place is vital and I can't wait to see the impact both Russ and Max will create for customers, partners and the team."

About Cyara

Cyara is the world's leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance platform, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Cyara's cloud-based omnichannel assurance solutions for voice quality and chatbot testing accelerate the delivery of flawless customer journeys for enterprises while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, major global brands trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

