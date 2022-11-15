International law firm Dorsey Whitney is pleased to announce that it has named 10 new partners to the Firm, effective January 1, 2023.

Representing multiple offices and practices, the new partners are:

Nick Bullard , Minneapolis, Healthcare Litigation

, Minneapolis, Healthcare Litigation Abby Fang , Minneapolis, Finance Restructuring

, Minneapolis, Finance Restructuring Adam Freed , Des Moines, Healthcare Transactions Regulatory

, Des Moines, Healthcare Transactions Regulatory Roxanna Gonzalez , Minneapolis, Commercial Litigation

, Minneapolis, Commercial Litigation Joseph Lewin , London, Commercial Litigation

, London, Commercial Litigation Lizzy Magarian , Denver, Emerging Companies

, Denver, Emerging Companies Erik Nyre , Minneapolis, Patent

, Minneapolis, Patent Michael Sly , Minneapolis, Finance Restructuring

, Minneapolis, Finance Restructuring Nick Tygesson , Minneapolis, Securities Financial Services Litigation

, Minneapolis, Securities Financial Services Litigation Gage Zobell, Salt Lake City, Regulatory Affairs

"We are pleased to welcome this group to the partnership," said Bill Stoeri, Dorsey Managing Partner. "These exceptional attorneys embody the qualities that our clients expect from Dorsey: superb legal ability, dedication to client service, integrity, and commitment to community. Our new partners have contributed to Dorsey's success, and I congratulate each of them on this accomplishment."

About Dorsey Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey as a valued business partner since 1912. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides results-oriented, grounded counsel for its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including banking financial institutions; development infrastructure; energy natural resources; food, beverage agribusiness; healthcare; and technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006443/en/

Contacts:

Carmen Ramson-Herzing

612.492.5194

ramson-herzing.c@dorsey.com