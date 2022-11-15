Global Business Development Efforts Continue in Las Vegas and Israel

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of October 2022.

October 2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $606 million;

CSE issuers completed 54 financings that raised an aggregate $123 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from six new companies, bringing total listed securities to 817 as at October 31, 2022.

"The CSE continues to expand its global footprint," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "This week alone, members of our team are meeting with entrepreneurs in Las Vegas and Israel with interest in listing their shares on the CSE. Additionally, the Exchange completed a two-week tour of Australia to further our business interests in the region. These meetings have been highly productive and demonstrate that emerging companies around the world are increasingly aware that the CSE represents the best option for raising capital and generating liquidity in North America."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is participating in the 11th annual MJBizCon, the world's largest cannabis conference, taking place in Las Vegas on November 16-18. Conference participants are invited to visit the Exchange at Booth #1216. The CSE is also pleased to be a sponsor of the Cannavest West Institutional Capital Forum, a special two-day event at MJBizCon that is tailored for institutional and accredited investors in the cannabis sector. It includes informative sessions, networking receptions, and a tour of the MJBizCon show floor.

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine: The Cannabis Issue

The latest issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine is here. In conjunction with MJBizCon, this one is focused entirely on the dynamic and rapidly evolving cannabis sector. "The Cannabis Issue" explores how leading entrepreneurial companies are navigating the industry's challenges and opportunities to position themselves for long-term success. Six of the world's top cannabis companies are profiled: Cresco Labs Inc. (CL), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURA), IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC), InnoCan Pharma Corporation (INNO), MariMed Inc. (MRMD), and Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL). The magazine can be viewed online here.

New Listings in October 2022

Geologica Resource Corp. (GRCM)

Atco Mining Inc. (ATCM)

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (SCM)

Starmet Ventures Inc. (STAR)

Grounded People Apparel Inc. (SHOE)

Arway Corporation (ARWY)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

