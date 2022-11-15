Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWQP ISIN: CA38900X2077 Ticker-Symbol: CB82 
Tradegate
15.11.22
18:46 Uhr
0,278 Euro
-0,002
-0,86 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRATOMIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRATOMIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2610,27123:00
0,2530,27822:02
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2022 | 23:20
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Announces Completion of NI43-101 Technical Report for 100% Owned Capim Grosso Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") technical report dated November 14, 2022 with an effective date of October 29, 2022 and entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on The Capim Grosso Graphite Project, Brazil" (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Capim Grosso graphite project located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property (the "Capim Grosso Project"). The Technical Report was co-authored by Nico Scholtz (Principal Author) Pr. Sci. Nat. ("QP") and Carlos Bastos M.Sc. Geology. The Technical Report provides a summary of work carried out on the Capim Grosso Project between 2021 and 2022 and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

View full Document here

The Capim Grosso graphite project is located within the São Francisco Craton (SFC). The SFC is a tectonic domain surrounded by Neoproterozoic orogens. Its southern sector is composed by Archean crust, with age between 3.5 and 2.6 Ga, that is formed mostly by granite-gneisses and greenstone belts constituted by mafic-ultramafic, intermediate-felsic volcanic and volcanoclastic rocks with terrigenous sediments.

The exploration work completed by Gratomic to date included the excavation of exploration trenches over delineated target areas. Graphite mineralisation intersected in these trenches have been followed up with exploration diamond drilling. The results of the trenching and drilling to date warrants additional expenditure and confirms the good exploration potential of the Capim Grosso project. In order to further the exploration efforts on the project, the QP has designed an exploration program over two stages which entails:

  • Stage 1: Trenching followed by Diamond drilling on defined targets
  • Stage 2: Mineral Resource Estimation and metallurgical testing

Further to the Company's Press Release dated June 27, 2022, the Company has completed a total of 4,051.15 m of the 5000 m drilling campaign on its Capim Grosso Project and has completed 28 diamond drill holes with further diamond drilling continuing. Included in this press release are assay details on holes 17 to 26. Outstanding assay results on the remaining completed holes will follow later.

Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)

HOLE_ID

X

(Meters)

Y

(Meters)

Z

(Height in meters)

AZIMUTH

(TN degrees)

DIP

(Degrees)

EOH (m)

CGD001

391942

8749876

381

45

-58

100.10

CGD002

391867

8749905

382

50

-60

141.20

CGD003

391926

8749863

381

50

-60

120.55

CGD004

391842

8749975

381

50

-60

93.15

CGD005

391775

8750076

378

50

-60

111.00

CGD006

391722

8750171

378

50

-60

120.65

CGD007

391626

8750343

375

50

-60

120.20

CGD008

391755

8750196

376

50

-60

100.05

CGD009

391603

8750328

376

50

-60

120.00

CGD010

391597

8750372

375

50

-60

141.00

CGD011

391574

8750352

376

50

-60

140.05

CGD012

391533

8750454

373

50

-60

134.65

CGD013

391431

8750595

373

50

-60

140.70

CGD014

391392

8750562

376

50

-60

206.90

CGD015

391336

8750756

371

50

-60

151.00

CGD016

391317

8750785

371

50

-60

151.15

CGD017

391294

8750765

372

50

-60

162.05

CGD018

391233

8750891

369

50

-60

130.20

CGD019

391115

8751066

371

50

-60

190.15

CGD020

390523

8751978

384

50

-60

190.75

CGD021

390438

8752101

385

50

-60

195.10

CGD022

390336

8752238

385

50

-60

202.20

CGD023

390239

8752388

385

50

-60

168.65

CGD024

390092

8752614

390

50

-60

150.00

CGD025

390422

8752088

385

50

-60

166.45

CGD026

390061

8752589

390

50

-60

150.05

CGD027

391118

8751097

341

50

-60

133.20

CGD028

391189

8750998

376

50

-60

120.00

Additional batches of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:

  • 208 assays (of which 11 were CRMs, 9 blanks and 13 duplicates)

Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from holes CGD017 to CGD026 on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

Hole_ID

DH_From

(m)

DH_To

(m)

Length

(m)

TGC

(%)

TGC_Labels

(%)

DH_East

(WS84_UTM24S)

DH_North

(WS84_UTM24S)

CGD017

113.02

115.03

2.01

4.34

2.01m @ 4.34 TGC

391337.67

8750801.65

CGD018

120.65

122.48

1.83

4.98

1.83m @ 4.98 TGC

391279.56

8750930.07

CGD020

35.24

36.08

0.84

3.43

0.84m @ 3.43 TGC

390536.66

8751989.46

CGD020

73.91

74.91

1.00

4.13

1.00m @ 4.13 TGC

390551.50

8752001.91

CGD020

138.85

139.85

1.00

3.26

1.00m @ 3.26 TGC

390576.37

8752022.79

CGD020

150.45

151.25

0.80

3.80

0.80m @ 3.80 TGC

390580.78

8752026.48

CGD021

10.20

11.10

0.90

5.82

0.90m @ 5.82 TGC

390442.08

8752104.42

CGD021

43.25

44.20

0.95

3.03

0.95m @ 3.03 TGC

390454.75

8752115.05

CGD021

64.55

66.60

2.05

5.23

2.05m @ 5.23 TGC

390463.12

8752122.08

CGD021

112.25

113.07

0.82

7.24

0.82m @ 7.24 TGC

390481.15

8752137.21

CGD022

77.55

79.21

1.66

7.15

1.66m @ 7.15 TGC

390366.02

8752263.19

CGD022

79.75

80.75

1.00

5.57

1.00m @ 5.57 TGC

390366.74

8752263.79

CGD022

81.75

83.70

1.95

8.21

1.95m @ 8.21 TGC

390367.69

8752264.59

CGD022

88.30

91.30

3.00

3.89

3.00m @ 3.89 TGC

390370.40

8752266.86

CGD023

8.15

9.15

1.00

3.09

1.00m @ 3.09 TGC

390242.31

8752390.78

CGD023

79.95

80.81

0.86

4.74

0.86m @ 4.74 TGC

390269.79

8752413.83

CGD024

86.70

87.50

0.80

3.31

0.80m @ 3.31 TGC

390125.36

8752641.99

CGD024

92.48

93.28

0.80

3.76

0.80m @ 3.76 TGC

390127.58

8752643.85

CGD025

44.90

47.10

2.20

3.35

2.20m @ 3.35 TGC

390439.62

8752102.78

CGD025

70.10

71.17

1.07

4.95

1.07m @ 4.95 TGC

390449.05

8752110.70

CGD025

112.60

113.80

1.20

4.10

1.20m @ 4.10 TGC

390465.36

8752124.38

CGD025

115.24

118.24

3.00

3.47

3.00m @ 3.47 TGC

390466.71

8752125.52

CGD026

29.00

31.00

2.00

3.99

2.00m @ 3.98 TGC

390072.49

8752598.64

CGD026

57.46

59.06

1.60

8.44

1.60m @ 8.44 TGC

390083.31

8752607.72

CGD026

59.96

60.94

0.98

14.51

0.98m @ 14.51 TGC

390084.15

8752608.43

CGD026

69.75

71.35

1.60

6.25

1.60m @ 6.25 TGC

390088.02

8752611.67

Arno Brand, President & CEO, states, "We are extremely pleased with the results of the 43-101 on Capim Grosso. This is the material evidence that we are in the right direction of becoming a major international player and early mover in the graphite market by developing this project."

"Right jurisdiction, very high-quality deposits, tonnage, competent team. This report just reflects the confidence we all had in this project since the beginning", says Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing & Sales.

Qualified Person

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095
Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.
For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726128/Gratomic-Announces-Completion-of-NI43-101-Technical-Report-for-100-Owned-Capim-Grosso-Project

GRATOMIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.