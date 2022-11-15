Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Announces Completion of NI43-101 Technical Report for 100% Owned Capim Grosso Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") technical report dated November 14, 2022 with an effective date of October 29, 2022 and entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on The Capim Grosso Graphite Project, Brazil" (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Capim Grosso graphite project located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property (the "Capim Grosso Project"). The Technical Report was co-authored by Nico Scholtz (Principal Author) Pr. Sci. Nat. ("QP") and Carlos Bastos M.Sc. Geology. The Technical Report provides a summary of work carried out on the Capim Grosso Project between 2021 and 2022 and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

The Capim Grosso graphite project is located within the São Francisco Craton (SFC). The SFC is a tectonic domain surrounded by Neoproterozoic orogens. Its southern sector is composed by Archean crust, with age between 3.5 and 2.6 Ga, that is formed mostly by granite-gneisses and greenstone belts constituted by mafic-ultramafic, intermediate-felsic volcanic and volcanoclastic rocks with terrigenous sediments.

The exploration work completed by Gratomic to date included the excavation of exploration trenches over delineated target areas. Graphite mineralisation intersected in these trenches have been followed up with exploration diamond drilling. The results of the trenching and drilling to date warrants additional expenditure and confirms the good exploration potential of the Capim Grosso project. In order to further the exploration efforts on the project, the QP has designed an exploration program over two stages which entails:

Stage 1: Trenching followed by Diamond drilling on defined targets

Stage 2: Mineral Resource Estimation and metallurgical testing

Further to the Company's Press Release dated June 27, 2022, the Company has completed a total of 4,051.15 m of the 5000 m drilling campaign on its Capim Grosso Project and has completed 28 diamond drill holes with further diamond drilling continuing. Included in this press release are assay details on holes 17 to 26. Outstanding assay results on the remaining completed holes will follow later.

Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)

HOLE_ID X (Meters) Y (Meters) Z (Height in meters) AZIMUTH (TN degrees) DIP (Degrees) EOH (m) CGD001 391942 8749876 381 45 -58 100.10 CGD002 391867 8749905 382 50 -60 141.20 CGD003 391926 8749863 381 50 -60 120.55 CGD004 391842 8749975 381 50 -60 93.15 CGD005 391775 8750076 378 50 -60 111.00 CGD006 391722 8750171 378 50 -60 120.65 CGD007 391626 8750343 375 50 -60 120.20 CGD008 391755 8750196 376 50 -60 100.05 CGD009 391603 8750328 376 50 -60 120.00 CGD010 391597 8750372 375 50 -60 141.00 CGD011 391574 8750352 376 50 -60 140.05 CGD012 391533 8750454 373 50 -60 134.65 CGD013 391431 8750595 373 50 -60 140.70 CGD014 391392 8750562 376 50 -60 206.90 CGD015 391336 8750756 371 50 -60 151.00 CGD016 391317 8750785 371 50 -60 151.15 CGD017 391294 8750765 372 50 -60 162.05 CGD018 391233 8750891 369 50 -60 130.20 CGD019 391115 8751066 371 50 -60 190.15 CGD020 390523 8751978 384 50 -60 190.75 CGD021 390438 8752101 385 50 -60 195.10 CGD022 390336 8752238 385 50 -60 202.20 CGD023 390239 8752388 385 50 -60 168.65 CGD024 390092 8752614 390 50 -60 150.00 CGD025 390422 8752088 385 50 -60 166.45 CGD026 390061 8752589 390 50 -60 150.05 CGD027 391118 8751097 341 50 -60 133.20 CGD028 391189 8750998 376 50 -60 120.00

Additional batches of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:

208 assays (of which 11 were CRMs, 9 blanks and 13 duplicates)

Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from holes CGD017 to CGD026 on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

Hole_ID DH_From (m) DH_To (m) Length (m) TGC (%) TGC_Labels (%) DH_East (WS84_UTM24S) DH_North (WS84_UTM24S) CGD017 113.02 115.03 2.01 4.34 2.01m @ 4.34 TGC 391337.67 8750801.65 CGD018 120.65 122.48 1.83 4.98 1.83m @ 4.98 TGC 391279.56 8750930.07 CGD020 35.24 36.08 0.84 3.43 0.84m @ 3.43 TGC 390536.66 8751989.46 CGD020 73.91 74.91 1.00 4.13 1.00m @ 4.13 TGC 390551.50 8752001.91 CGD020 138.85 139.85 1.00 3.26 1.00m @ 3.26 TGC 390576.37 8752022.79 CGD020 150.45 151.25 0.80 3.80 0.80m @ 3.80 TGC 390580.78 8752026.48 CGD021 10.20 11.10 0.90 5.82 0.90m @ 5.82 TGC 390442.08 8752104.42 CGD021 43.25 44.20 0.95 3.03 0.95m @ 3.03 TGC 390454.75 8752115.05 CGD021 64.55 66.60 2.05 5.23 2.05m @ 5.23 TGC 390463.12 8752122.08 CGD021 112.25 113.07 0.82 7.24 0.82m @ 7.24 TGC 390481.15 8752137.21 CGD022 77.55 79.21 1.66 7.15 1.66m @ 7.15 TGC 390366.02 8752263.19 CGD022 79.75 80.75 1.00 5.57 1.00m @ 5.57 TGC 390366.74 8752263.79 CGD022 81.75 83.70 1.95 8.21 1.95m @ 8.21 TGC 390367.69 8752264.59 CGD022 88.30 91.30 3.00 3.89 3.00m @ 3.89 TGC 390370.40 8752266.86 CGD023 8.15 9.15 1.00 3.09 1.00m @ 3.09 TGC 390242.31 8752390.78 CGD023 79.95 80.81 0.86 4.74 0.86m @ 4.74 TGC 390269.79 8752413.83 CGD024 86.70 87.50 0.80 3.31 0.80m @ 3.31 TGC 390125.36 8752641.99 CGD024 92.48 93.28 0.80 3.76 0.80m @ 3.76 TGC 390127.58 8752643.85 CGD025 44.90 47.10 2.20 3.35 2.20m @ 3.35 TGC 390439.62 8752102.78 CGD025 70.10 71.17 1.07 4.95 1.07m @ 4.95 TGC 390449.05 8752110.70 CGD025 112.60 113.80 1.20 4.10 1.20m @ 4.10 TGC 390465.36 8752124.38 CGD025 115.24 118.24 3.00 3.47 3.00m @ 3.47 TGC 390466.71 8752125.52 CGD026 29.00 31.00 2.00 3.99 2.00m @ 3.98 TGC 390072.49 8752598.64 CGD026 57.46 59.06 1.60 8.44 1.60m @ 8.44 TGC 390083.31 8752607.72 CGD026 59.96 60.94 0.98 14.51 0.98m @ 14.51 TGC 390084.15 8752608.43 CGD026 69.75 71.35 1.60 6.25 1.60m @ 6.25 TGC 390088.02 8752611.67

Arno Brand, President & CEO, states, "We are extremely pleased with the results of the 43-101 on Capim Grosso. This is the material evidence that we are in the right direction of becoming a major international player and early mover in the graphite market by developing this project."

"Right jurisdiction, very high-quality deposits, tonnage, competent team. This report just reflects the confidence we all had in this project since the beginning", says Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing & Sales.

Qualified Person

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

