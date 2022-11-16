Unispace: Most of today's office environments don't adequately accommodate older workers

A study by global workplace leader, Unispace - Creating a Multigenerational Workforce - has found that despite the increasing percentage of more mature professionals in the workforce, this demographic does not feel engaged by today's office environments.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Unispace study of 3,000 employees working across Europe, older generations are less than satisfied with their workspaces, with three-quarters of those over the age of 45 admitting that there was room for improvement in their workplace, citing a desire for more private areas, better amenities and more outdoor spaces.

Office amenities desired

The Unispace study revealed that older workers also wanted more of the social aspects of the office. Almost half (45%) of those over 45 said that they missed social interactions while working from home.

Having access to better facilities was also high on the agenda for this demographic. The majority (67%) of respondents over the age of 45 indicated they would be more inclined to go into the office if free lunches were provided, while 57% wanted access to free amenities such as a gym.

Flexibility crucial

Despite a desire for improvements to the office, the survey revealed that a flexible work set-up is preferred by older workers. Before the pandemic, 78% of the over 45-year-olds surveyed were entirely office-based, with 20% taking a hybrid approach to work. Today, this trend has reversed with 32% looking to be based in the office full-time, and 59% working in a hybrid way between the home and office.

Chen Tang, Unispace senior strategist shares:

"While much of the 'buzz' continues to be around designing for Gen Z, the reality is that the conversations we're having with organizations today are all focused on how we can create a work environment and experience that engages a multigenerational talent pool.

The talent market - across all generations and roles - continues to be incredibly competitive. The companies that are setting themselves up for the most success to attract and retain top talent are those that are taking a holistic approach to envisioning workplace strategies that combine smart flexible work policies with destination spaces that give their teams an incredible employee experience."

