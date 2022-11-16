Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Announces the Creation of Valstone, a Spin Off Organization Focused on Providing Software and Technology Solutions Across the Industrial Sector

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, has announced the creation of Valstone Corporation ("Valstone"), a spinoff of six companies with the ultimate goal of creating a one-stop shop for all software and technology needs across industrial verticals.

"Technology is starting to play a more important role across industrial verticals," said Stephane Manos, Valsoft co-founder and current CEO at Valstone. "We saw an opportunity to assemble the six solution providers we have in Valsoft's portfolio under a new banner to better serve the needs of customers in the industrial sector, but also build a foundation for growth."

The six assets now under the Valstone banner include: Creative Information Systems, Aldata, Vertical Software & Advanced Weighing Systems, which will lead Valstone's Scale Management portfolio, and DSL & Datastor Systems, which will lead Valstone's Process Control & Automation portfolio. Together, these companies currently provide technology solutions to more than 2,000 organizations across bulk materials, agriculture, grain, feed, forestry, waste and recycling industries.

"We felt it was important to have an investment team focused on deploying capital across the industrial vertical," explained Sam Youssef, CEO and co-founder at Valsoft, and Executive Chairman at Valstone. "We strongly believe this presents the best opportunity for accelerated growth in this sector, and our experience acquiring technology companies will ensure Valstone quickly becomes a leader in this space."

Valstone will look to extend its solutions portfolio through a buy and hold strategy of mission-critical software and integrated system solution providers. The team's prior experience acquiring and operating various software businesses for Valsoft will make Valstone a value-added partner for customers and software providers within its industrial ecosystem.

About Valstone

Valstone has solutions and services that support more than 2,000 organizations throughout the world. We provide technology for bulk materials, agriculture, grain, feed, forestry, waste and recycling industries. The Valstone team is made up of passionate professionals who believe in innovation and service to advance automation in the industries we serve. The diverse and real-world experiences of our team members serving our customers enhance our ability to help thrive in a digital world and drive our organization forward.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

For more information about the companies, please visit www.valstonecorp.com or www.valsoftcorp.com.

