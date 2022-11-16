Bali, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - London based World Tourism Forum Institute, one of the most prestigious global Tourism organizations, is organizing the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2022 between 17-18 November in Bali, Indonesia.

All tourism leaders come together to discuss the future of the travel and tourism sector after COVID-19. Bali is one of the most important destinations hosting Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting right after the G20 Leaders' Summit.





President of World Tourism Forum Institute, Mr. Bulut BAGCI, said, "Bali is the most visited tourism destination in the region. We are so happy to share the same atmosphere with the G20 Leaders. Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting will bring all industry key persons for the next 2 days in Bali. In my perspective, I am sure that there will be big investment contracts between parties during the forum. Also, I really thank President of Indonesia, H.E. Joko Widodo, for hosting all tourism professionals and investors."

