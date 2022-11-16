Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces a presentation of its phagogram as an AST/IVD1 test during the Phage Futures US 2022 conference, which takes place in Boston, Massachusetts on November 16 and 17, 2022 and gathers the key players from the phage therapy industry.

The phagogram developed by Pherecydes Pharma comprises an in vitro diagnostic test analyzing the sensitivity of patients' bacterial strains to phages, thus increasing phage therapy's chances of success, by selecting the phage or phages that are the most likely to deliver clinical efficacy. This tool targets 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria according to the World Health Organization (WHO), namely Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and notably received, on September 12, 2022, a first registration as an in vitro diagnostic test in accordance with EC Directives.

The presentation accepted by the Phage Futures US 2022 conference will aim at underpining the phagogram potential as a robust and standardized AST/IVD test in accordance with European Committee on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (EUCAST) and Clinical Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) directives and at demonstrating its ability to meet clinical needs thanks to its established analytical performances. This presentation will also address future evolutions of the "Phagogram 1.5" program, in collaboration with the CEA, whose goal is to develop a new generation phagogram, "Phagogram 2.0", that should present lensless and defocused imaging for greater accuracy during diagnoses.

Didier Hoch, Chairman and CEO of Pherecydes Pharma, said: "Following the registration of our phagogram as an in vitro diagnostic test in accordance with EC Directives, we are proud to be able to present, to the health industry, the latest regulatory and technical developments, benefiting our tool dedicated to precision medicine. Indeed, this tool meets both EUCAST and CLSI regulatory requirements and clinicians' expectations, as it is now possible to carry out in vitro diagnoses on patients enrolled in our clinical studies and patients undergoing compassionate treatment. Our ultimate goal is to develop, with the support of the CEA, a new generation phagogram that will enable us to offer phage therapy in all types of indication, whether acute or chronic, thanks to a significant shortened leadtime for a diagnosis

Title of the Presentation: Phagogram AST/IVD for Phage Therapy in Clinical Studies

Date/Time: November 16, 2022 4 pm (ET) 10 pm (CET)

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

1 AST: Antimicrobial Susceptibility; IVD: In Vitro Diagnostic.

