Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today.ISIN Short Code NameUS81720R2085 SE81 SenesTech Inc.Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today.ISIN Short Code NameUS6963891055 7NSA Palisade Bio Inc.Das Instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2022The instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2022Das Instrument TNN US8803491054 TENNECO INC. CL.A DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2022The instrument TNN US8803491054 TENNECO INC. CL.A DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2022Das Instrument S1BA US85789A1051 STEALTH BIOTH. SP.ADR/12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2022The instrument S1BA US85789A1051 STEALTH BIOTH. SP.ADR/12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2022Das Instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2022The instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2022Das Instrument HEC US42804T1060 HERZFELD CARIBB. BAS. FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2022The instrument HEC US42804T1060 HERZFELD CARIBB. BAS. FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2022Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2022The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2022Das Instrument 0IF US54142F1021 LOGICBIO THERAP. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2022The instrument 0IF US54142F1021 LOGICBIO THERAP. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2022Das Instrument 3FH CA1194421014 BUFFALO COAL CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.11.2022The instrument 3FH CA1194421014 BUFFALO COAL CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.11.2022