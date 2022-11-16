Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PW5C ISIN: US81720R2085 Ticker-Symbol: SE81 
Tradegate
15.11.22
21:52 Uhr
0,185 Euro
-0,001
-0,54 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENESTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENESTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1450,15609:24
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BUFFALO COAL
BUFFALO COAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUFFALO COAL CORP0,0120,00 %
HERZFELD CARIBBEAN BASIN FUND INC4,1200,00 %
LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS INC1,8700,00 %
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED1,170-0,85 %
PALISADE BIO INC0,063+1,77 %
RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD1,590+2,58 %
SENESTECH INC0,185-0,54 %
STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS CORP ADR0,2680,00 %
TENNECO INC19,070-1,17 %
VOLEX PLC3,2200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.