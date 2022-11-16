Vimian Group: Vimian's Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2022

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN) Strengthened market positions in challenging macroeconomy

Revenue increased by 70.9 per cent to EUR 70.9m (41.5), of which 5.2 per cent was organic growth (8.3 per cent excluding Diagnostics)

Adjusted EBITA EUR 17.2m (11.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 24.3 per cent (27.9)

Operating profit totalled EUR 8.8m (4.5), including items affecting comparability of EUR -3.6m (-4.0). Profit for the quarter totalled EUR 1.6m (-0.3)

Earnings per share before dilution EUR -0.00 (-0.00) and after dilution EUR 0.00 (-0.00)

"In the third quarter, we strengthened our global market positions in a turbulent macroeconomic environment. Total revenue grew by 70.9 per cent to EUR 70.9 million, with an adjusted EBITA margin of 24.3 per cent reflecting consolidation of acquired companies. Our companion animal businesses delivered solid 8.3 per cent organic growth in the third quarter and 9.5 per cent for the full nine months period", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

Last twelve months pro-forma revenues (including the full year impact of all acquisitions completed during the twelve months ending 30 September) reached EUR 288.4 million and pro-forma EBITDA EUR 82.7 million.

"We continued our journey building a global, leading animal health company and reached pro-forma revenues of EUR 288.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 82.7 million for the past twelve months. In October, we successfully completed a SEK 1.5 billion capital raise to finance strategic acquisitions and reduce indebtedness", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family - together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 700 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 170 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-11-16 07:45 CET.

