AECI Limited - Interest and Capital Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

(AECI)

INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 21 November 2022:

Bond code: AECI03

ISIN: ZAG000155227

Coupon: 7.252%

Capital amount due:ZAR 500 000 000.00

Interest amount due:ZAR 9 040 164.38

Bond code: AECI04

ISIN: ZAG000155235

Coupon: 7.302%

Interest amount due:ZAR 5 461 495.89

Interest period:22 August 2022 to 20 November 2022

Payment date:21 November 2022

Date convention: Following Business Day

16 November 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)