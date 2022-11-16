AECI Limited - Interest and Capital Payments Notification
London, November 16
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
(AECI)
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 21 November 2022:
Bond code: AECI03
ISIN: ZAG000155227
Coupon: 7.252%
Capital amount due:ZAR 500 000 000.00
Interest amount due:ZAR 9 040 164.38
Bond code: AECI04
ISIN: ZAG000155235
Coupon: 7.302%
Interest amount due:ZAR 5 461 495.89
Interest period:22 August 2022 to 20 November 2022
Payment date:21 November 2022
Date convention: Following Business Day
16 November 2022
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)