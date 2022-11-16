Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) announces that the Brucejack mine has resumed mining and processing operations pursuant to a safety-first restart plan.

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said "The devastating incident at Brucejack is a stark reminder that safety must always be our number one priority as a business. During the suspension of operations we reviewed all activities at Brucejack to identify major hazards and corresponding critical controls to prevent fatalities and life-changing injuries. We also established additional control verification mechanisms to ensure those critical controls are effective and working".

FY23 production, cost and capital expenditure guidance for Brucejack remains unchanged.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

