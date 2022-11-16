EQS-News: 029 Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation/Umsatzentwicklung

029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France following strong sales growth



16.11.2022 / 09:10 CET/CEST

029 Group SE: portfolio company TRIP now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France following strong sales growth





Berlin, 16 November 2022. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company TRIP Drink Ltd., the UK's leading CBD brand, is now listed nationwide with Waitrose & Partners in the UK and Carrefour in France, one of the largest global retailers. These distribution deals are expected to position TRIP well to further cement its position as a leading CBD brand, making their CBD infused drinks and oils widely available across retail outlets in the UK and France.



This comes off the back of tremendous sales growth, with a reported 500% increase in sales year-over-year in H1 2022 compared to the prior year.



TRIP co-founder Olivia Ferdi commented: "We're delighted to build on our mission to bring TRIP CBD to the mainstream, supporting people find accessible functional products to support their daily mental wellbeing. Partnering with the best retailers in the UK and France is central to our effective omnichannel growth strategy."



About 029 Group SE

029 Group Se believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.



