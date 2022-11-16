Germany's BayWa r.e. and Denmark's Velux have announced the first agrivoltaic corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) in Europe. BayWa will build two solar parks in Spain to power Velux's operations, with capacities of 60 MWp and 56 MWp. One of them will partly be an agricultural PV project.From pv magazine Spain Velux Group, a Danish manufacturer specializing in roof windows, has commissioned Germany's BayWa r.e. to build two solar projects to power its operations in Europe. The installations will be developed in the Spanish districts of Seville and Granada, with respective capacities of ...

