Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: HydraSpecma acquires Ymer Technology's Wind Division

HydraSpecma has agreed to acquire the Wind Division of the Swedish industrial group Ymer Technology. The transaction will carve-out the Wind Division into a separate entity, and the agreement is subject to the completion thereof and the customary regulatory approvals.

The Wind Division, which makes up about 80 per cent of Ymer Technology's overall operations, is headquartered in Silkeborg, Denmark, and employs about 180 people. The division is expected to generate 2022 revenue of SEK 800 million with an acceptable EBITDA. In 2023, the Wind Division expects revenue and profit before integration costs higher than in 2022. The transaction is based on an enterprise value of SEK 835 million.

From 2024, the wind turbine industry is expected to experience massive growth, and Ymer Technology's Wind Division has a strong position to take part in this process. The division's core business of cooling and conditioning of wind turbine nacelles complements HydraSpecma's existing specialist wind turbine know-how. With the acquisition, HydraSpecma will strengthen its position as a leading developer and supplier of production of cooling, lubrication, filtration and pitch control as well as of hydraulic hose and hydraulic fluid conveyance accessories for the wind turbine industry.

