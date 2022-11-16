Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882803 ISIN: DK0010253921 Ticker-Symbol: 5RF 
Frankfurt
16.11.22
08:03 Uhr
64,10 Euro
-0,50
-0,77 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.11.2022 | 08:52
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: HydraSpecma acquires Ymer Technology's Wind Division

HydraSpecma has agreed to acquire the Wind Division of the Swedish industrial group Ymer Technology. The transaction will carve-out the Wind Division into a separate entity, and the agreement is subject to the completion thereof and the customary regulatory approvals.

The Wind Division, which makes up about 80 per cent of Ymer Technology's overall operations, is headquartered in Silkeborg, Denmark, and employs about 180 people. The division is expected to generate 2022 revenue of SEK 800 million with an acceptable EBITDA. In 2023, the Wind Division expects revenue and profit before integration costs higher than in 2022. The transaction is based on an enterprise value of SEK 835 million.

From 2024, the wind turbine industry is expected to experience massive growth, and Ymer Technology's Wind Division has a strong position to take part in this process. The division's core business of cooling and conditioning of wind turbine nacelles complements HydraSpecma's existing specialist wind turbine know-how. With the acquisition, HydraSpecma will strengthen its position as a leading developer and supplier of production of cooling, lubrication, filtration and pitch control as well as of hydraulic hose and hydraulic fluid conveyance accessories for the wind turbine industry.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President and CEO

Please direct any questions to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen on tel. +45 86 11 22 22.

Attachment

  • 2022-11-16 FBM 59-2022 HydraSpecma ENG

SCHOUW & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.