Burning Rock Biotech Limited: Burning Rock Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock"), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Recent Business Updates
- Corporate
- Listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") by way of a direct listing on November 1, 2022, while Burning Rock's ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, with those ADSs being fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the LSE.
- Therapy Selection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)
- In-hospital strategy continues to drive growth uplift despite negative Covid impact. In-hospital volumes grew 24% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022.
- MRD volumes continue to ramp up following commercial launch in March 2022, with approximately 700 tests completed in the third quarter of 2022, more than doubling the volumes in the second quarter of 2022.
- Early Detection
- PROMISE study (2,035 participants) for 9-cancer test results presented at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in September 2022. Overall sensitivity achieved 83.7% for 9 cancers at specificity of 98.3%, with methylation contributing majority of positive detections compared to protein and mutation. Tissue origin prediction accuracy achieved 90.9% for the top 2 organs.
- Commercialization of our blood-based, 6-cancer early detection test gaining initial traction, with product onboarding completed at a few hospitals.
- Pharma Services
- The total value of new contracts we entered into from January to September 2022 amounted to RMB198 million, representing approximately 38% increase from the same period of 2021.
- Starting to work with BeiGene on initial clinical studies using our personalized MRD test brPROPHETTM .
- New companion diagnostics (CDx) development announced with Eli Lilly and Company in China, for the RET inhibitor selpercatinib.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB154.6 million (US$21.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 22.1% increase from RMB126.6 million for the same period in 2021.
- Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB90.0 million (US$12.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 14.2% increase from RMB78.8 million for the same period in 2021, driven by revenue increase from monitoring packages that consist of multiple tests per package.
- Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB49.6 million (US$7.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 13.5% increase from RMB43.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to in-hosiptal sales volume growth in Shanghai and Beijing as COVID impact lessened in the third quarter of 2022.
- Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 267.4% increase from RMB4.1 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.
Cost of revenues was RMB46.0 million (US$6.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 31.5% increase from RMB35.0 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in testing and selling volume as well as rental expense and renovation depreciation in relation to our new laboratory that commenced use in January 2022.
Gross profit was RMB108.6 million (US$15.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 18.6% increase from RMB91.6 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 70.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which decreased from 72.3% for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increased income from monitoring packages, offset by an increased depreciation in relation to our new laboratory.
Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB117.0 million (US$16.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 25.8% increase from RMB93.0 million for the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 73.4% for the same period in 2021.
Operating expenses were RMB343.2 million (US$48.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 30.7% increase from RMB262.6 million for the same period in 2021.
- Research and development expenses were RMB109.4 million (US$15.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 57.2% increase from RMB69.6 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in clinical program expenses for early cancer detection; and (ii) an increase in amortized expense on share-based compensation, offset in part by a decrease in staff cost due to organizational restructuring.
- Selling and marketing expenses were RMB90.3 million (US$12.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 17.7% increase from RMB76.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost resulted from increase in headcount; (ii) an increase in conference fee and (iii) an increase amortized expense on share-based compensation. Sequentially, selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter decreased by 14.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022, as our sales reorganization and operating efficiency improvement initiative started to generate initial results. We will continue to focus on improving operating efficiency going forward.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB143.5 million (US$20.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 23.4% increase from RMB116.3 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in depreciation expenses for a new building; (ii) an increase in allowance for credit loss in relation to accounts receivables; and (iii) an increase amortized expense on share-based compensation.
Net loss was RMB231.5 million (US$32.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to RMB170.5 million for the same period in 2021.
Net cash used in operating activities was RMB135.5 million (US$19.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to RMB133.4 million for the same period in 2021. The balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was RMB1,014.0 million (US$142.5 million) as of September 30, 2022.
Revised 2022 Financial Guidance
We believe that we have achieved strong, above-industry growth in the first nine months of 2022, generating revenues of RMB421 million, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of 2021. This is below the implied full-year growth rate of our initial guidance at the beginning of the year, primarily due to an out-sized Covid impact in Shanghai in the second quarter and to a lesser extent, Covid-related disruptions in other regions of China from time to time. We have observed another significant wave of Covid cases sweeping through many large cities in China since the start of October, particularly in Guangzhou, which is one of our key markets and where our central lab is located. We are taking a cautious view now and project a drop in revenues in the fourth quarter compard to the same period last year, which was a strong quarter and relatively free of large Covid impacts. We therefore revise our 2022 full-year revenue guidance to a growth of approxiately 5% compared to 2021.
Transition of Chief Operating Officer to Chief Scientific Officer
Effective November 2022, Shannon Chuai, our chief operating officer, is taking on a new role of chief scientific officer of Burning Rock. In her new role, Shannon will lead key projects of our pipeline development, provide senior oversight on our early cancer detection clinical programs and our engagement on product registration with the NMPA and other medical regulatory bodies. Shannon continues to serve as a director on our board. The company's respective business units will report directly to our CEO, Yusheng Han.
|Selected Operating Data
|For the three months ended
|March 31,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September
30, 2021
|December
31, 2021
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September
30, 2022
|Central Laboratory Channel:
|Number of patients tested
|7,716
|8,155
|7,808
|8,235
|7,743
|8,060
|7,989
|Number of ordering physicians(1)
|1,082
|1,013
|920
|917
|994
|767
|897
|Number of ordering hospitals(2)
|303
|300
|287
|306
|318
|264
|257
(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
|As of
|March 31,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September
30, 2021
|December
31, 2021
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September
30, 2022
|In-hospital Channel:
|Pipeline partner hospitals(1)
|22
|22
|24
|23
|24
|25
|22
|Contracted partner hospitals(2)
|32
|34
|34
|41
|41
|43
|47
|Total number of partnerhospitals
|54
|56
|58
|64
|65
|68
|69
(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company's products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company's products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
|Selected Financial Data
|For the three months ended
|Revenues
|March 31,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September
30, 2021
|December
31, 2021
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September
30, 2022
|(RMB in thousands)
|Central laboratory channel
|74,561
|79,999
|78,817
|85,976
|74,211
|78,597
|89,992
|In-hospital channel
|28,994
|40,502
|43,714
|51,906
|48,957
|34,177
|49,636
|Pharma research and development channel
|3,068
|6,778
|4,084
|9,463
|12,356
|18,072
|15,003
|Total revenues
|106,623
|127,279
|126,615
|147,345
|135,524
|130,846
|154,631
|For the three months ended
|Gross profit
|March 31,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September
30, 2021
|December
31,2021
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September
30, 2022
|(RMB in thousands)
|Central laboratory channel
|55,212
|58,681
|58,387
|65,985
|50,574
|57,575
|69,991
|In-hospital channel
|20,070
|29,426
|31,111
|34,194
|33,396
|20,012
|31,593
|Pharma research and development channel
|1,658
|2,124
|2,098
|5,200
|3,610
|5,015
|7,010
|Total gross profit
|76,940
|90,231
|91,596
|105,379
|87,580
|82,602
|108,594
|For the three months ended
|Share-based compensation expenses
|March 31,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September
30, 2021
|December
31,2021
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September
30, 2022
|(RMB in thousands)
|Cost of revenues
|339
|406
|267
|492
|365
|441
|481
|Research and development expenses
|22,404
|20,825
|(9,559)
|(4,033)
|12,299
|11,923
|13,978
|Selling and marketing expenses
|2,633
|2,809
|2,044
|2,126
|1,774
|2,158
|2,346
|General and administrative expenses
|59,382
|59,369
|60,803
|62,126
|65,715
|62,615
|61,041
|Total share-based compensation expenses
|84,758
|83,409
|53,555
|60,711
|80,153
|77,137
|77,846
|Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
|For the three months ended
|March 31,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September
30, 2021
|December
31,2021
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September
30, 2022
|September
30, 2022
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|106,623
|127,279
|126,615
|147,345
|135,524
|130,846
|154,631
|21,738
|Cost of revenues
|(29,683)
|(37,048)
|(35,019)
|(41,966)
|(47,944)
|(48,244)
|(46,037)
|(6,471)
|Gross profit
|76,940
|90,231
|91,596
|105,379
|87,580
|82,602
|108,594
|15,267
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|(77,414)
|(108,071)
|(69,649)
|(112,724)
|(119,496)
|(92,112)
|(109,433)
|(15,384)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(55,130)
|(68,058)
|(76,687)
|(103,221)
|(89,211)
|(105,634)
|(90,275)
|(12,691)
|General and administrative expenses
|(116,259)
|(116,130)
|(116,304)
|(141,563)
|(141,733)
|(150,316)
|(143,530)
|(20,177)
|Total operating expenses
|(248,803)
|(292,259)
|(262,640)
|(357,508)
|(350,440)
|(348,062)
|(343,238)
|(48,252)
|Loss from operations
|(171,863)
|(202,028)
|(171,044)
|(252,129)
|(262,860)
|(265,460)
|(234,644)
|(32,985)
|Interest income
|787
|681
|958
|1,031
|1,832
|2,685
|2,001
|281
|Interest expenses
|(510)
|(565)
|(367)
|(94)
|119
|(29)
|12
|2
|Other income (expense), net
|118
|433
|20
|(372)
|298
|127
|(189)
|(27)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|57
|(560)
|380
|(731)
|(777)
|624
|1,337
|188
|Loss before income tax
|(171,411)
|(202,039)
|(170,053)
|(252,295)
|(261,388)
|(262,053)
|(231,483)
|(32,541)
|Income tax (expenses) benefits
|-
|(1,626)
|(424)
|1,151
|-
|(84)
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(171,411)
|(203,665)
|(170,477)
|(251,144)
|(261,388)
|(262,137)
|(231,483)
|(32,541)
|Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders
|(171,411)
|(203,665)
|(170,477)
|(251,144)
|(261,388)
|(262,137)
|(231,483)
|(32,541)
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(171,411)
|(203,665)
|(170,477)
|(251,144)
|(261,388)
|(262,137)
|(231,483)
|(32,541)
|Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
|Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|(1.65)
|(1.96)
|(1.64)
|(2.40)
|(2.50)
|(2.50)
|(2.23)
|(0.31)
|Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|(1.65)
|(1.96)
|(1.64)
|(2.40)
|(2.50)
|(2.50)
|(2.23)
|(0.31)
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
|Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|86,721,263
|86,764,260
|86,908,975
|87,128,297
|87,179,752
|87,532,539
|86,585,322
|86,585,322
|Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|14,080
|(34,980)
|6,146
|(24,726)
|(3,065)
|29,715
|20,646
|2,902
|Total comprehensive loss
|(157,331)
|(238,645)
|(164,331)
|(275,870)
|(264,453)
|(232,422)
|(210,837)
|(29,639)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders
|(157,331)
|(238,645)
|(164,331)
|(275,870)
|(264,453)
|(232,422)
|(210,837)
|(29,639)
|Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
|For the nine months ended
|September 30,
2021
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|360,517
|421,001
|59,183
|Cost of revenues
|(101,750)
|(142,225)
|(19,993)
|Gross profit
|258,767
|278,776
|39,190
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|(255,134)
|(321,041)
|(45,131)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(199,875)
|(285,120)
|(40,082)
|General and administrative expenses
|(348,693)
|(435,579)
|(61,233)
|Total operating expenses
|(803,702)
|(1,041,740)
|(146,446)
|Loss from operations
|(544,935)
|(762,964)
|(107,256)
|Interest income
|2,426
|6,518
|916
|Interest expenses
|(1,442)
|102
|14
|Other income, net
|571
|236
|33
|Foreign exchange loss, net
|(123)
|1,184
|166
|Loss before income tax
|(543,503)
|(754,924)
|(106,127)
|Income tax expenses
|(2,050)
|(84)
|(12)
|Net loss
|(545,553)
|(755,008)
|(106,139)
|Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders
|(545,553)
|(755,008)
|(106,139)
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(545,553)
|(755,008)
|(106,139)
|Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
|Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|(5.24)
|(7.23)
|(1.02)
|Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|(5.24)
|(7.23)
|(1.02)
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
|Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|86,798,854
|87,097,027
|87,097,027
|Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(14,754)
|47,296
|6,649
|Total comprehensive loss
|(560,307)
|(707,712)
|(99,490)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders
|(560,307)
|(707,712)
|(99,490)
|Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|As of
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,431,317
|1,009,790
|141,954
|Restricted cash
|7,795
|4,216
|593
|Short-term investments
|63,757
|-
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|92,197
|102,385
|14,393
|Contract assets, net
|42,391
|46,591
|6,550
|Inventories, net
|123,210
|150,428
|21,147
|Prepayments and other current assets, net
|60,279
|41,220
|5,794
|Total current assets
|1,820,946
|1,354,630
|190,431
|Non-current assets:
|Equity method investment
|910
|644
|91
|Convertible note receivable
|-
|5,000
|703
|Property and equipment, net
|325,438
|288,499
|40,556
|Operating right-of-use assets
|81,007
|58,379
|8,207
|Intangible assets, net
|5,150
|2,774
|390
|Other non-current assets
|45,136
|21,369
|3,004
|Total non-current assets
|457,641
|376,665
|52,951
|TOTAL ASSETS
|2,278,587
|1,731,295
|243,382
|Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
|As of
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|63,080
|71,045
|9,988
|Deferred revenue
|142,871
|168,260
|23,654
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|127,892
|82,512
|11,600
|Customer deposits
|972
|403
|57
|Short-term borrowing
|2,370
|-
|-
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|34,999
|38,632
|5,431
|Other current liabilities
|-
|2,557
|359
|Total current liabilities
|372,184
|363,409
|51,089
|Non-current liabilities:
|Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
|49,316
|22,865
|3,214
|Other non-current liabilities
|11,776
|46,079
|6,478
|Total non-current liabilities
|61,092
|68,944
|9,692
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|433,276
|432,353
|60,781
|Shareholders' equity:
|Class A ordinary shares
|116
|117
|16
|Class B ordinary shares
|21
|21
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|4,280,956
|4,499,491
|632,528
|Treasury stock
|-
|(57,193)
|(8,040)
|Accumulated deficits
|(2,228,713)
|(2,983,721)
|(419,445)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(207,069)
|(159,773)
|(22,461)
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,845,311
|1,298,942
|182,601
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|2,278,587
|1,731,295
|243,382
|Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|September 30,
2021
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(133,394)
|(135,467)
|(19,042)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(72,085)
|(20,148)
|(2,832)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(32,995)
|(2,671)
|(375)
|Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|4,919
|19,242
|2,703
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(233,555)
|(139,044)
|(19,546)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
|1,883,265
|1,153,050
|162,093
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|1,649,710
|1,014,006
|142,547
|For the nine months ended
|September 30,
2021
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(365,537)
|(389,101)
|(54,700)
|Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
|148,667
|(2,430)
|(339)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(46,118)
|(76,164)
|(10,707)
|Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(12,508)
|42,589
|5,986
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(275,496)
|(425,106)
|(59,760)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
|1,925,206
|1,439,112
|202,307
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|1,649,710
|1,014,006
|142,547
|Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|For the three months ended
|March 31,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|September
30, 2021
|December
31,2021
|March 31,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September
30, 2022
|(RMB in thousands)
|Gross profit:
|Central laboratory channel
|55,212
|58,681
|58,387
|65,985
|50,574
|57,575
|69,991
|In-hospital channel
|20,070
|29,426
|31,111
|34,194
|33,396
|20,012
|31,593
|Pharma research and development channel
|1,658
|2,124
|2,098
|5,200
|3,610
|5,015
|7,010
|Total gross profit
|76,940
|90,231
|91,596
|105,379
|87,580
|82,602
|108,594
|Add: depreciation and amortization:
|Central laboratory channel
|117
|284
|1,254
|995
|2,553
|2,545
|3,138
|In-hospital channel
|79
|113
|109
|130
|93
|1,428
|2,479
|Pharma research and development channel
|10
|40
|19
|856
|2,493
|4,327
|2,805
|Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
|206
|437
|1,382
|1,981
|5,139
|8,300
|8,422
|Non-GAAP gross profit:
|Central laboratory channel
|55,329
|58,965
|59,641
|66,980
|53,127
|60,120
|73,129
|In-hospital channel
|20,149
|29,539
|31,220
|34,324
|33,489
|21,440
|34,072
|Pharma research and development channel
|1,668
|2,164
|2,117
|6,056
|6,103
|9,342
|9,815
|Total non-GAAP gross profit
|77,146
|90,668
|92,978
|107,360
|92,719
|90,902
|117,016
|Non-GAAP gross margin:
|Central laboratory channel
|74.2%
|73.7%
|75.7%
|77.9%
|71.6%
|76.5%
|81.3%
|In-hospital channel
|69.5%
|72.9%
|71.4%
|66.1%
|68.4%
|62.7%
|68.6%
|Pharma research and development channel
|54.4%
|31.9%
|51.8%
|64.0%
|49.4%
|51.7%
|65.4%
|Total non-GAAP gross margin
|72.4%
|71.2%
|73.4%
|72.9%
|68.4%
|69.5%
|75.7%