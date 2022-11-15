Anzeige
The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $619,000, or $0.82 per basic share and $0.81 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to a net income of approximately $243,000, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company's net interest margins increased approximately by $783,000 or 58.71% during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2021. For the three-months ended September 30, 2022, total interest income increased by approximately $760,000 or 51.91% as compared to the same period in 2021. Total interest expense decreased by approximately $23,000 or (17.47%) for the three-months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. There were no provisions for loan and lease losses during the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, total non-interest income increased approximately by $5,700 or 5.15%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately by $280,000 or 25.14% as compared to the same three-month period in 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in miscellaneous income of approximately $3,300 or 4.34% and customer service fees of approximately $2,400 or 6.93%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $173,000 or 27.81% and professional service expenses of approximately $75,000 or 69.48%.

President Little continued, "the Company's interest margins increased due to an increase in interest and fees on loans primarily from the activities of the Bank's Commercial Finance Division and a decrease in interest expense on deposits."

The Company's total assets at September 30, 2022 were $111.4 million, as compared to $115.3 million at June 30, 2022. Total stockholders' equity was approximately $9.7 million at September 30, 2022, or 8.71% of total assets, as compared to approximately $10.6 million at June 30, 2022, or approximately 9.20% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama and a loan production office located in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "SRNN".

Certain statements in this release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan," "project," "continue," or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management's plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data on following pages)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

  September 30,  June 30,
  2022  2022
  Unaudited  Audited
ASSETS     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS$8,480  $10,039 
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 42,350   45,345 
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 169   141 
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses     
of $1,057 57,042   56,894 
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 762   778 
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 269   297 
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 2,296   1,787 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$111,368  $115,281 
      
LIABILITIES     
DEPOSITS$93,680  $97,112 
FHLB ADVANCES 3,000   2,000 
OTHER LIABILITIES 4,988   5,568 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 101,668   104,680 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:     
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share     
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued     
and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,     
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15   15 
Additional paid-in capital 13,933   13,931 
Shares held in trust, 49,712 shares at cost (793)  (793)
Retained earnings 10,425   9,806 
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825)  (8,825)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,055)  (3,533)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 9,700   10,601 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$111,368  $115,281 


THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)                        

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
  2022  2021
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:     
Interest and fees on loans$2,007 $1,307
Interest and dividends on securities 193  156
Other interest income 25  2
Total interest income 2,225  1,465
      
INTEREST EXPENSE:     
Interest on deposits 107  131
Interest on borrowings 1  -
Total interest expense 108  131
Net interest income before provision 2,117  1,334
for loan losses     
Provision for loan losses -  -
Net interest income after provision 2,117  1,334
  for loan losses     
      
NON-INTEREST INCOME:     
Fees and other non-interest income 37  35
Net gain on sale of securities -  -
Miscellaneous income 79  76
Total non-interest income 116  111
      
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:     
Salaries and employee benefits 793  621
Office building and equipment expenses 69  66
Professional Services Expense 182  107
Data Processing Expense 166  169
Other operating expense 186  153
Total non-interest expense 1,396  1,116
Income before income tax expense 837  329
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 218  86
Net Income$619 $243
      
INCOME PER SHARE:     
Basic$0.82 $0.32
Diluted 0.81  0.32
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE$- $-
      
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:     
Basic 756,374  757,563
Diluted 763,542  758,337

