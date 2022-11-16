Wise Business, the business account for going global, has today launched cashback for its customers. The feature will reward Business customers with 1% cashback on their card transactions*.

The feature is available to all UK-registered businesses and allows them to earn cashback when making card payments across the world.

No matter if a business is buying paper from Scranton, sourcing Christmas stock from Stockholm or paying for chilli crab on a business trip to Singapore, each transaction comes with cashback.

All current UK-registered Wise Business card holders are automatically registered with the new feature, with cashback paid at the start of each month.

While the feature is currently only available to UK-based businesses, Wise plans to bring to it more countries in the near future.

Clara Nobre, Head of Wise Business, said:

"Small and medium-sized businesses face a tough business environment, so we want to help where we can. Giving businesses cashback on their spending is just one way we can do this.

"We'll continue to do all we can to give businesses the international banking services they deserve, from providing features like cashback to building a world where money can move without borders."

Wise Business is Wise's service for small and medium-sized businesses, and aims to help solve their international banking needs with these businesses long neglected by big banks and offered slow, expensive services.

Today, Wise Business has more than 300,000 active customers.

*Excluding:

Cash or cash-like transactions, like ATM withdrawals or gift voucher purchases

Gambling transactions, including bookmakers and casinos

Payments to financial institutions (like a credit card provider)

Payments connected to commodities, investments, savings or cryptoassets

Payments to government bodies or tax authorities

About Wise

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move money around the world. With the Wise account people and businesses can hold over 50 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Large companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new cross-border payments network that will one day power money without borders for everyone, everywhere. However you use the platform, Wise is on a mission to make your life easier and save you money.

Co-founded by Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, Wise launched in 2011 under its original name TransferWise. It is one of the world's fastest growing, most profitable tech companies and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, WISE.

Over 13 million people and businesses use Wise, which processes over £9 billion in cross-border transactions every month, saving customers over £1 billion a year.

