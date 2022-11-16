Data Bridge Market Research: Digital Agriculture Market Size Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth of USD 28.45 Billion by 2029, Share, Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Digital Agriculture Market" the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. If you want to be successful in the competition that exists in the global market place, you need to invest in this global Digital Agriculture market research report. In this report on the market, complex market insights are simplified with the assistance of well-established tools and methods in order to make them more accessible to the people who will ultimately use the information. The buyer of this report will be able to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape as a result of the insights covered here, allowing them to plan their business strategies in a manner that will allow them to thrive in the market. This report on the Digital Agriculture market includes an explanation of the detailed market analysis along with input from industry professionals. This report, which was compiled by a third party, is more objective than other reports and, as a result, gives a more accurate picture of what is actually occurring in the market.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital agriculture market value which was USD 13.17 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 28.45 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period. There is a growing desire for novel solutions to reduce agricultural waste and increase output while minimising environmental impact is further anticipated to propel the growth of the digital agriculture market.

Farmers are using digital agriculture tools to track the progress of crops in real time, such as sensors that record the soil condition and temperature when placed on the fields, computer applications such as Climate Field view, a tool that is programmed to create farming maps and yield maps, and other similar applications. The use of digital technology in agriculture aids in the dissemination of information from suppliers to workers and vice versa, as a result, it aids in the development of strategic partnerships between stakeholders by providing access to training, financial services, and legal services.

Farmers are under constant pressure to produce more food and animal feed while using fewer chemicals. Simultaneously, it is critical to use less energy and labour while improving environmental land and water management. With the fast growing population, it is becoming increasingly difficult to feed the growing population, putting increased strain on agricultural production. All of these needs can be met by combining precision agricultural software with internet of things (IoT) solutions.

Opportunities for Players:

In addition, the growing penetration of technology and electronic devices in the field of agriculture will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the digital agriculture market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the Digital Agriculture market are:

DTN (US)

Farmers Edge Inc. ( Canada )

) Taranis (US)

Eurofins Scientific ( Luxembourg )

) AgriWebb ( Australia )

) Monsanto Company (US)

Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Deere & Company. (US)

Accenture ( Ireland )

) Syngenta AG ( Switzerland )

) AgGateway (US)

CropX inc. (US)

Farmers Business Network (US)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) DigitalGlobe (US)

Market Dynamics: Digital Agriculture Market

Rise in the population.

With the fast growing population, it is becoming increasingly difficult to feed the growing population, putting increased strain on agricultural production.

Lack of labour.

Due to urbanisation and the search for a reliable source of income, there is an increasing lack of farm labour.

Growing demand for food.

As the world's population grows, so does the demand for more food, resulting in better productivity at a lower cost in a limited resource environment. According to the World Bank, the global population is expected to expand by 1.075 percent in 2019, reaching roughly 82 million people.

Key Industry Segmentation: Digital Agriculture Market

By Type

Crop Monitoring

Artificial Intelligence

Precision Farming

By Company Type

Tier 1-55 %

Tier 2-20%

Tier 3-25%

By Designation

C-Level Executives-40%

Directors -35%

Others-25%

By Applications

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking

Drone Analytics

Financial Management

Farm Inventory Management

Regional Analysis/Insights: Digital Agriculture Market

The countries covered in the digital agriculture market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital agriculture market due to the rise in the initiatives taken by the government for the adoption of modern agriculture technologies and developed infrastructure. Furthermore, the occurrence of major key players will further boost the growth of the digital agriculture market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the digital agriculture market due to the several initiatives taken by the government in the advancing countries to encourage the application of modern farming technologies. Moreover, the farmers can also get enough knowledge about how to handle and maintain precision farming equipment with the help of an effective administrative structure which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the digital agriculture market in the region in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Digital Agriculture Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Digital Agriculture Market, By Type Global Digital Agriculture Market, By Company Type Global Digital Agriculture Market, By Designation Global Digital Agriculture Market, By Applications Global Digital Agriculture Market, By Region Global Digital Agriculture Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

