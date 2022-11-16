True, the premiere global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today the appointment of EMEA and APAC leaders for True Search's Climate Tech practice and Healthcare Life Sciences practices.

Partner Nathaniel Hook, formerly managing director of global executive search firm WittKieffer, is now Head of Healthcare Life Sciences practices, EMEA and APAC. Partner Rafe Jackson, who has been instrumental in True's expansion into new markets as a global strategy and operations leader, is now Head of the Climate Tech practice, EMEA and APAC.

"Climate, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies are all solving global problems and are industries we are proud to be able to support with new practice leadership here at True," said Kate Vanek, True's Global COO and CFO. "True's collaboration across geographies and industries is one of the many ways we differentiate ourselves in how we serve our clients and candidates. Nathaniel and Rafe, with their multinational connections and strong collaboration with North American colleagues, position True incredibly well to serve our clients' global talent needs."

Nathaniel Hook Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Practices, EMEA and APAC London, U.K.

Partner Nathaniel Hook has over 20 years of experience leading international talent searches to find executives for biopharma, healthcare services and digital health companies and has worked across all asset classes from mid-large multinationals through to venture-backed, emerging businesses. He sees inspiration and opportunity in the digital transformation underway that cuts across the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.

"Digital transformation is breaking down the walls between healthcare and life sciences, and bringing together historically disparate parts to propel a paradigm shift in the care continuum," said Nathaniel Hook, Head of Healthcare Life Sciences practices, EMEA and APAC. "True's entrepreneurship and tech-forward approach positions us at the forefront of that industry innovation. We have access to global talent and the experience to advise clients on what successful transformation looks like."

The healthcare and life sciences industries are global in scope with critical players across EMEA, APAC and North America. Nathaniel will build on the strength of the True team already established in EMEA, and work closely with his counterparts in North America, Jessica Johnson and Jim O'Sullivan, to lead True's expansion to best support client needs across these regions.

Rafe Jackson Head of Climate Tech Practice, EMEA and APAC London, U.K.

Partner Rafe Jackson joined True as strategic operations director in 2020 and quickly made an impact as the firm expanded into Shanghai and Amsterdam. Prior to joining True, Rafe was co-head of the venture practice at executive search firm Egon Zehnder. Rafe's new role at the helm of the Climate Tech practice in EMEA and APAC is to expand the global practice's presence in the region. He will work closely with North American Climate Tech Head Andy Towne and a team of dedicated partners across the globe.

"The clients we work with are rethinking how we create and consume water, food and energy. Decarbonization and the energy transition are themes that will permeate all sectors and geographies. Our global focus will enable us to help clients bring in transformative talent to build critical climate expertise in the technologies that will change the world," said Rafe Jackson, True partner and Head of Climate Tech practice, EMEA and APAC.

