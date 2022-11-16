Aerospike Inc: Aerospike 6 on AWS Graviton2 Delivers 1.6x Improvement in Price-Performance

New benchmark of Aerospike 6 deployed on AWS Graviton2 processors delivers 25 million transactions per second with 99% under 1 millisecond

Announcement follows the recent launch of Aerospike Cloud on AWS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022., the real-time data platform leader , today announced a new release of Aerospike 6 running on AWS Graviton2-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud. Detailed in a new benchmark report, Achieve Exceptional Price-Performance for Real-time Workloads with Aerospike and AWS Graviton2 , Aerospike 6 on AWS Graviton2 delivers proven price-performance benefits of up to an 18% increase in throughput while maintaining up to 27% reduction in cost. The test measures AWS Graviton2-powered Amazon EC2 instances versus comparable x86-based instances running Aerospike 6, with 99% of the transactions completed in 1 millisecond or less. ).

Strong Sustainability Benefits

Aerospike is known for reducing servers and carbon footprint by 80%. A recent IEEE paper cited the importance of software on hardware affecting energy consumption. Additionally, AWS Graviton2-based Amazon EC2 instances offer better performance for greater energy efficiency, which helps customers meet their sustainability targets.

No Performance Tradeoff

"AWS Graviton2-based instances provide secure, resizable compute in the cloud and enhanced price-performance for workloads in Amazon EC2," said Andrew Affolter, senior engineering leader at Snap Inc. "With Aerospike running on AWS Graviton2, we anticipate even better compute and price-performance benefits."

"Since its inception, the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform was designed to fully leverage the latest innovations in compute, memory and networking technologies," said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. "The combination of Aerospike 6 running on the innovations delivered by AWS Graviton2 once again gives Aerospike a significant price-performance advantage over any other solution in the market today."

"Powered by AWS Graviton2-based C6gn instances, Aerospike customers will experience significantly better price-performance and efficiency benefits than on other architectures," said Raj Pai, vice president of Amazon EC2 Product Management, Amazon Web Services. "Aerospike 6 on AWS Graviton2 makes it ideal for compute-intensive applications such as gaming, distributed analytics, ad serving, financial services, telecommunications, IoT, and more."

Aerospike 6 running on AWS Graviton2-powered Amazon EC2 instances joins the recently announced Aerospike Cloud and the successful Aerospike Cloud Managed Service to allow customers to innovate further in the cloud.

The Achieve Exceptional Price-Performance for Real-time Workloads with Aerospike and AWS Graviton2 benchmark will be showcased at re: Invent, November 28 - December 2 in Las Vegas. Visitors can experience demonstrations of Aerospike 6 running on AWS and Aerospike Cloud. You can learn more here .

