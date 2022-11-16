LIZHI INC. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company" or "We") (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net revenues were RMB565.2 million (US$79.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 12% increase from RMB504.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

were RMB565.2 million (US$79.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 12% increase from RMB504.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Average total mobile MAUs 1 in the third quarter of 2022 was 49.7 million, compared to 58.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to reduced advertisement spending on users with lower commercialization capability.

in the third quarter of 2022 was 49.7 million, compared to 58.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to reduced advertisement spending on users with lower commercialization capability. Average total monthly paying users2 in the third quarter of 2022 was 476.7 thousand, compared to 485.5 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.



Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and CEO of LIZHI, commented, "We are pleased to announce a strong performance for the third quarter, posting new record highs for both revenues and net income, demonstrating our market competitiveness and sustainability of our business model amidst the current macro conditions. In the third quarter, we remained focused on advancing our dual pillar approach of interactive entertainment plus audio-based social networking business and diversifying the product matrix through innovative product features. Internationally, we continued to strengthen our globalization capabilities; and the enhancement of our core technologies also empowered our global business expansion. Next, we will continue solidifying our core competencies, dedicated to creating greater value for our users and shareholders."

Ms. Chengfang Lu, Acting Chief Financial Officer of LIZHI, said, "Our third quarter results are a testament to our strategic execution ability, with quarterly revenues growing by 12% year-over-year and 10% quarter-over-quarter to a new record high of RMB565.2 million. As we unceasingly endeavor to optimize our operational efficiency, we achieved a profit for the fourth consecutive quarter on a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2022, with net income growing 5% sequentially to RMB19.8 million. Going forward, we aim to continuously develop our product matrix, strengthen core technological capabilities, and unleash our commercialization potential to achieve sustainable growth over the long term."

Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB565.2 million (US$79.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 12% from RMB504.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the growth in average user spending on our audio entertainment products. While certain regions have started to ease the COVID-19 related restrictions, given the uncertainties as to the development of the pandemic, it is difficult to predict the extent to which it might impact the Company's operations beyond the third quarter of 2022. This will depend on the COVID-19's development in China and overseas, which may be subject to changes and uncertainties.

Cost of revenues was RMB376.2 million (US$52.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 6% increase from RMB353.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, mainly attributable to an increase in the revenue sharing fees to our content creators as the Company's revenues grew, and partially offset by decreases in the salary and welfare benefits expenses related to decreases in our operation's headcount and share-based compensation expenses.

Gross profit was RMB189.1 million (US$26.6 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 25% from RMB151.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP gross profit3 was RMB190.8 million (US$26.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 24% from RMB154.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 33%, compared to 30% in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 34%, compared to 31% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses were RMB176.6 million (US$24.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB191.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses were RMB78.3 million (US$11.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 7% from RMB73.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the higher salary and welfare benefits expenses and rental expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB71.2 million (US$10.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB88.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to the decrease in branding and marketing expenses, partially offset by the increased salary and welfare benefits expenses. The Company will evaluate and adjust its marketing strategy and budget based on the Company's performance, operational needs and market conditions.

General and administrative expenses were RMB27.1 million (US$3.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB29.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, mainly driven by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses and other miscellaneous expenses.

Operating income was RMB12.5 million (US$1.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to an operating loss of RMB40.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income4 was RMB20.2 million (US$2.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB30.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income was RMB19.8 million (US$2.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB37.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB27.5 million (US$3.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB27.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB19.8 million (US$2.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB37.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders5 was RMB27.5 million (US$3.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB27.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS6 were RMB0.38 (US$0.05) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.73 in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS7 were RMB0.53 (US$0.07) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss of RMB0.54 per ADS in the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash of RMB623.1 million (US$87.6 million).

Litigation Update

On October 1, 2022, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York (the "Federal Court") dismissed in full a putative securities class action that had been filed against the Company and denied the plaintiff's request for leave to amend the complaint. The Federal Court's dismissal follows the March 2022 dismissal of a substantively similar putative class action filed in the New York Supreme Court, New York County (the "State Court"). Both lawsuits were filed in January 2021 on behalf of a putative class of purchasers of the Company's ADSs and alleged that LIZHI's registration statement on Form F-1 dated January 16, 2020 contained material misstatements and/or omissions regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Company in violation of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. Both the Federal Court and the State Court granted the Company's motions to dismiss all claims, concluding that LIZHI's registration statement was not misleading as a matter of law.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users' interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

LIZHI uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP operating loss/income is operating loss/income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss/income is net loss/income, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders is net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS is non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of the above reconciling item adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of share-based compensation expenses.

However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

December

31,

2021 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 533,293 517,470 72,745 Short-term investments - 100,136 14,077 Restricted cash 4,155 5,538 779 Accounts receivable, net 6,458 3,338 469 Prepayments and other current assets 33,604 28,852 4,056 Total current assets 577,510 655,334 92,126 Non-current assets Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 33,391 30,039 4,223 Intangible assets, net 2,245 1,349 190 Right-of-use assets, net 28,941 26,652 3,747 Other non-current assets 799 296 42 Total non-current assets 65,376 58,336 8,202 TOTAL ASSETS 642,886 713,670 100,328 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 80,793 51,388 7,224 Deferred revenue 20,657 26,514 3,727 Salary and welfare payable 123,075 133,472 18,763 Taxes payable 5,564 5,792 814 Short-term loans 68,999 42,000 5,904 Lease liabilities due within one year 13,929 18,028 2,534 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,486 62,031 8,720 Total current liabilities 366,503 339,225 47,686 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 17,076 10,195 1,433 Other non-current liabilities 4,452 4,261 599 Total non-current liabilities 21,528 14,456 2,032 TOTAL LIABILITIES 388,031 353,681 49,718





LIZHI INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

December

31,

2021 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 1,268,785,000 shares authorized, 798,962,260 shares issued and 782,801,250 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 1,268,785,000 shares authorized, 818,962,260 shares issued and 798,323,930 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022). 530 543 76 Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 231,215,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively). 168 168 24 Treasury stock (11 ) (14 ) (2 ) Additional paid in capital 2,630,456 2,651,759 372,779 Accumulated deficit (2,366,531 ) (2,311,434 ) (324,935 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (9,757 ) 18,971 2,669 TOTAL LIZHI Inc.'s shareholders' equity 254,855 359,993 50,611 Non-controlling interests - (4 ) (1 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 254,855 359,989 50,610 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 642,886 713,670 100,328

LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30,

2021 June

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2021 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Audio entertainment revenues 500,792 513,018 562,573 79,085 1,545,171 1,589,613 223,464 Podcast, advertising and other revenues 4,052 2,676 2,655 373 14,011 8,022 1,128 Total net revenues 504,844 515,694 565,228 79,458 1,559,182 1,597,635 224,592 Cost of revenues (1) (353,575 ) (340,063 ) (376,159 ) (52,880 ) (1,124,099 ) (1,064,843 ) (149,693 ) Gross profit 151,269 175,631 189,069 26,578 435,083 532,792 74,899 Operating expenses (1) Selling and marketing expenses (88,230 ) (60,756 ) (71,167 ) (10,004 ) (315,345 ) (191,932 ) (26,981 ) General and administrative expenses (29,736 ) (30,550 ) (27,093 ) (3,809 ) (72,425 ) (80,021 ) (11,249 ) Research and development expenses (73,377 ) (70,262 ) (78,320 ) (11,010 ) (191,183 ) (219,676 ) (30,882 ) Total operating expenses (191,343 ) (161,568 ) (176,580 ) (24,823 ) (578,953 ) (491,629 ) (69,112 ) Operating (loss)/income (40,074 ) 14,063 12,489 1,755 (143,870 ) 41,163 5,787 Interest (expenses)/income, net (393 ) 480 1,321 186 (949 ) 1,746 245 Foreign exchange losses (279 ) (424 ) (311 ) (44 ) (427 ) (1,121 ) (158 ) Investment income 8 146 409 57 468 649 91 Government grants 4,084 4,169 4,178 587 9,664 10,973 1,543 Others, net (446 ) 480 1,736 244 (1,051 ) 1,787 251 (Loss)/income before income taxes (37,100 ) 18,914 19,822 2,785 (136,165 ) 55,197 7,759 Income tax expenses - (61 ) - - - (104 ) (15 ) Net (loss)/income (37,100 ) 18,853 19,822 2,785 (136,165 ) 55,093 7,744 Net (income)/loss attributable to the non-controlling interests shareholders - (7 ) 1 - - 4 1 Net (loss)/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders (37,100 ) 18,846 19,823 2,785 (136,165 ) 55,097 7,745

LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30,

2021 June

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2021 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net (loss)/income (37,100 ) 18,853 19,822 2,785 (136,165 ) 55,093 7,744 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,184 15,344 14,602 2,053 (2,696 ) 28,728 4,039 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (35,916 ) 34,197 34,424 4,838 (138,861 ) 83,821 11,783 Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders - (7 ) 1 - - 4 1 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders (35,916 ) 34,190 34,425 4,838 (138,861 ) 83,825 11,784 Net (loss)/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders per share —Basic (0.04 ) 0.02 0.02 0.00 (0.14 ) 0.05 0.01 —Diluted (0.04 ) 0.02 0.02 0.00 (0.14 ) 0.05 0.01 Weighted average number of ordinary shares —Basic 1,014,757,633 1,031,036,519 1,040,595,117 1,040,595,117 981,348,659 1,031,562,237 1,031,562,237 —Diluted 1,014,757,633 1,035,130,441 1,045,863,031 1,045,863,031 981,348,659 1,035,643,138 1,035,643,138 Net (loss)/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders per ADS —Basic (0.73 ) 0.37 0.38 0.05 (2.78 ) 1.07 0.15 —Diluted (0.73 ) 0.36 0.38 0.05 (2.78 ) 1.06 0.15 Weighted average number of ADS —Basic 50,737,882 51,551,826 52,029,756 52,029,756 49,067,433 51,578,112 51,578,112 —Diluted 50,737,882 51,756,522 52,293,152 52,293,152 49,067,433 51,782,157 51,782,157

LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30,

2021 June

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2021 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 3,183 1,211 1,728 243 8,965 5,545 780 Selling and marketing expenses 1,084 267 455 64 2,392 1,729 243 General and administrative expenses 2,968 2,644 2,157 303 9,617 7,590 1,067 Research and development expenses 2,708 2,993 3,359 472 7,050 8,713 1,225

LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30,

2021 June

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2021 September

30,

2022 September

30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 151,269 175,631 189,069 26,578 435,083 532,792 74,899 Share-based compensation expenses 3,183 1,211 1,728 243 8,965 5,545 780 Non-GAAP gross profit 154,452 176,842 190,797 26,821 444,048 538,337 75,679 Operating (loss)/income (40,074 ) 14,063 12,489 1,755 (143,870 ) 41,163 5,787 Share-based compensation expenses 9,943 7,115 7,699 1,082 28,024 23,577 3,315 Non-GAAP operating (loss)/income (30,131 ) 21,178 20,188 2,837 (115,846 ) 64,740 9,102 Net (loss)/income (37,100 ) 18,853 19,822 2,785 (136,165 ) 55,093 7,744 Share-based compensation expenses 9,943 7,115 7,699 1,082 28,024 23,577 3,315 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income (27,157 ) 25,968 27,521 3,867 (108,141 ) 78,670 11,059 Net (loss)/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders (37,100 ) 18,846 19,823 2,785 (136,165 ) 55,097 7,745 Share-based compensation expenses 9,943 7,115 7,699 1,082 28,024 23,577 3,315 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders (27,157 ) 25,961 27,522 3,867 (108,141 ) 78,674 11,060 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders per share —Basic (0.03 ) 0.03 0.03 0.00 (0.11 ) 0.08 0.01 —Diluted (0.03 ) 0.03 0.03 0.00 (0.11 ) 0.08 0.01 Weighted average number of ordinary shares —Basic 1,014,757,633 1,031,036,519 1,040,595,117 1,040,595,117 981,348,659 1,031,562,237 1,031,562,237 —Diluted 1,014,757,633 1,035,130,441 1,045,863,031 1,045,863,031 981,348,659 1,035,643,138 1,035,643,138 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders per ADS —Basic (0.54 ) 0.50 0.53 0.07 (2.20 ) 1.53 0.21 —Diluted (0.54 ) 0.50 0.53 0.07 (2.20 ) 1.52 0.21 Weighted average number of ADS —Basic 50,737,882 51,551,826 52,029,756 52,029,756 49,067,433 51,578,112 51,578,112 —Diluted 50,737,882 51,756,522 52,293,152 52,293,152 49,067,433 51,782,157 51,782,157

____________



1 Refers to the average monthly number of active users across our platforms and Apps in a given period, calculated by dividing (i) the sum of mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in the same period.

2 Refers to the average monthly number of paying users in a given period, calculated by dividing (i) the total number of paying users in each month of such period by (ii) the number of months in the same period.

3 Non-GAAP gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. This adjustment amounted to RMB1.7 million (US$0.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022. Please refer to the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

4 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. This adjustment amounted to RMB7.7 million (US$1.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022. Please refer to the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

5 Non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. These adjustments amounted to RMB7.7 million (US$1.1 million) and RMB9.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

6 ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS.

7 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS.