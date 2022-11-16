Transparency Market Research: Scar Treatment Market to Rise at 8.3% CAGR during the Forecast Period: TMR Study

Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and aging population are projected to drive the global scar treatment market

Technological advancements, entry of new players, and increase in access to health care are anticipated to shape contours of the global scar treatment market

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the TMR study, in 2018, the revenue of scar treatment market touched US$ 15.08 Bn. The global scar treatment market is projected to expand at 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. It is predicted that by 2027, the scar treatment market will attain value of around US$ 32.1 Bn. The increasing demand for scar treatment in the US is being fueled by a rising favorable reimbursement schemes for the treatment of various scar problems. Another significant aspect influencing the country's scar treatment market is reimbursements for post-operative surgical operations, trauma, and burns.





Additionally, the U.S. Government is supporting several scar treatment product makers through a number of beneficial programs to boost the global market. High prevalence of skin problems is expected to provide the largest opportunity for scar treatment market. The US is expected to be the fastest growing market for scar treatment during the forecast timeline.

Important opinion makers have pointed out that the lack of global apex organizations and data gathering mechanisms is making it difficult to estimate the size of the scar treatment market. However, the sharing of ideas and cases by professionals is expected to lead to the development of novel treatment options and better accessibility to scar treatment services and products.

Key Findings of Market Report

Firms in the global scar treatment market are pursuing strategic acquisitions that are expected to improve their global footprint and facilitate product distribution in different parts of the world. Such strategic moves are recent developments in the scar treatment market.

Technology is the driving force behind the global scar treatment market. As new technologies enter the market, demand for these solutions is anticipated to rise as a result of the increased effectiveness and better outcomes. Market players in the global scar treatment market have a plethora of opportunities due to rising demand for technological solutions, and more awareness about chronic illnesses

Global Scar Treatment Market: Key Competitors

Pacific World Corporation

CCA Industries, Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Sientra, Inc.

Velius, LLC

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Global Scar Treatment Market: Segmentation

Scar Type

Atrophic & Acne Scars

Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids

Contracture Scars

Others (Stretch Marks)

Treatment Type

Topical Products

Laser Treatment

Injectables

Others

Topical Products

Creams

Gels

Silicone Sheets

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

