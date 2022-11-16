The "Germany Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 44.0% on an annual basis to reach US$90,503.8 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Germany remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.0% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$62,841.0 million in 2021 to reach US$397,756.2 million by 2028.

In Europe, buy now pay later (BNPL) is rapidly becoming the main growth area for Fintech firms in 2022. Many Fintech firms are turning to B2C and B2B BNPL service to expand their portfolio of services, thereby diversifying their revenue streams. The trends are very similar in the German industry, where the adoption of BNPL has constantly risen over the last few years, both among consumers and merchants.

While more and more consumers are beginning to use BNPL payment methods, regulators also have a keen interest in the business model. In Germany, regulatory bodies are having an interest in ensuring that consumers do not get debt-ridden as credit is available easily through BNPL platforms. Consequently, they are likely to focus on transparency and trust, ensuring borrowers make informed decisions.

As regulators across the European region work on developing a set of standards for BNPL operators, firms are continuing to expand their footprint in Germany as they seek to capitalize on the growing demand among consumers.

Firms are entering into strategic alliances to offer more German shoppers flexible and convenient payment options

As German consumers continue to move away from traditional payment methods to better alternatives, such as BNPL, e-commerce marketplaces are forging strategic alliances with BNPL providers in Germany.

In March 2022, Klarna, the leading global BNPL firm, announced that the firm had forged a strategic alliance with eBay, an online marketplace. Under the collaboration, Klarna will make Pay Later and Financing options available on eBay's German website, thereby allowing shoppers to access a range of payment methods.

This strategic alliance could mean negative news for PayPal, which once was a subsidiary of eBay and is still an exclusive payment partner for the online marketplace in many countries. Notably, the launch of both payment options is expected to take place in a phased manner on the German eBay site.

The publisher expects the trend of BNPL adoption to grow further in Germany over the next three to four years, which will subsequently lead to more such strategic alliances among digital players.

B2B BNPL players are raising funding rounds to invest in product and customer acquisition in Germany

With Fintech firms looking at the BNPL market as the major growth and revenue driver in Germany, players are raising big investments from global venture capital and private equity firms to accelerate their growth.

In May 2022, Mondu, a Berlin-based BNPL startup, announced that the firm had raised €39.9 million in a funding round led by Valar Ventures. Notably, the funding round is part of the firm's strategy to invest in product and customer acquisition as well as to expand the services internationally from the short to medium-term perspective. The firm is projected to expand its operations in Austria in the Summer of 2022, with more European countries later this year.

Over the next three to four years, more and more businesses are expected to move digital. As a result of this, the need for B2B BNPL will grow at an accelerated pace globally, and not just in Germany. Consequently, Mondu is expanding its presence in the international market to capitalize on the projected growth in the B2B space.

Regional players are planning to expand their BNPL services in Germany amid growing consumer demand

The adoption of BNPL products has surged significantly among German consumers over the last few years, and this trend is expected to continue from the short to medium-term perspective. Consequently, regional players are planning to expand their presence in the European market.

In May 2022, in3, a Dutch-based BNPL provider, announced that the firm is planning to expand its operations in Germany by launching the deferred payment option for consumers in the country. Notably, the announcement came after the firm raised US$85.3 million in its Series B funding round, which the firm is planning to expand in the Netherlands and launch in Germany.

While Dutch firms are planning to expand and gain market share in Germany, domestic players are expanding in the Netherlands as well.

In January 2022, Zinia, the Santander Bank BNPL product, announced that the firm is expanding in the Netherlands as it seeks to grow its footprint in the European market.

The publisher expects this trend to continue over the next three to four years as firms seek to drive their market share and revenue growth. This expansion strategy adopted by the firms will further drive competition and innovation in the space.

