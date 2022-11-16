Bambuser AB: Bambuser and FENDI extend and Expand their One-to-Many Partnership onto Additional Key Markets Throughout the Americas, EMEA & APAC

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL) Stockholm, November 16, 2022 - Fendi, who is a subsidiary of LMVH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, founded by Adele and Edoardo Fendi in Rome in 1925, is a Maison renowned for its craftsmanship and innovation.

As a part of their digital innovation Fendi launched their partnership with Bambuser in the US 2021, piloting a One-to-Many show exclusively presenting the Fendi (then) upcoming SS22 collection to a top client tier.



Since then, the Fendi and Bambuser partnership has expanded onto 7 markets including Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom as well as the United States.



"We are honored to continue to grow our partnership with Fendi as they expand their Video Commerce across the globe. We have a track record of catering to Enterprise companies in the luxury industry, where exclusivity, client experience and details of product craftsmanship receive the same care and attention through video as it would in store." says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading Live Shopping SaaS company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 300 brands from 56 countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Tokyo, and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 25 languages and 60% of our senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

