AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced it has been named to the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, for the fourth consecutive year due to the company's strong and consistent revenue growth.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Deloitte for the fourth year running as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to advance the audit, risk, and compliance professions," said AuditBoard CEO Scott Arnold. "Empowering our customers to better lead their organizations through today's rapidly changing risk environment is at the core of our mission."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, Partner, Deloitte Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

This award marks AuditBoard's fourth consecutive year as a Technology Fast 500 award winner, a run that represents continuing breakout top-line growth, with annual recurring revenue that now surpasses $100 million. It is the latest accolade for AuditBoard, which was recently named by G2.com as the Market Leader in Audit Management for 12 consecutive quarters and in GRC for 11 straight quarters, is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights and Capterra, won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the IT Compliance category for the second year in a row, and was recently honored with a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 35% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fourth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

