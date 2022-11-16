Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS7W ISIN: US60500F1057 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
15.11.22
22:00 Uhr
1,780 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MISSFRESH LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MISSFRESH LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.11.2022 | 11:34
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Missfresh Limited: Missfresh Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (Nasdaq: MF) ("Missfresh" or the "Company"), an innovator in China's neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated November 15, 2022 (the "Compliance Notification"), indicating that the Company regained compliance with the periodic filing requirement for Nasdaq under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Periodic Filing Requirement") and the matter is now closed.

As previously announced, on May 19, 2022, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with the Periodic Filing Requirement due to the failure to timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Form 20-F") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). On July 15, 2022, the Company submitted a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules and was granted an extension until November 14, 2022 to regain compliance.

On November 14, 2022, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC. As a result, the Company regained compliance with the Periodic Filing Requirement, and the matter is closed.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Missfresh Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 5954-4422
Email: ir@missfresh.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: missfresh@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: missfresh@tpg-ir.com


MISSFRESH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.