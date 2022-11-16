Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that the Company was cited in a 2022 Gartner report, titled "Enhance Your Cyberattack Preparedness With Identity Threat Detection and Response."

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities.

Gartner has identified PlurilockTM as one of the vendors with Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities in this report.

According to Gartner, "Conventional identity and access management and security preventive controls are insufficient to protect identity systems from attack. To enhance cyberattack preparedness, security and risk management leaders must add ITDR capabilities to their security infrastructure."1

Plurilock's DEFEND product is a robust ITDR solution that detects and responds to identity threats in real time using invisible behavioral biometrics. DEFEND finds identity risks and spots access attempts by unauthorized users, all without reliance on shared secrets, mobile or biometric hardware, or other conventional strategies. DEFEND can spot intruders and imposters in seconds, even in sessions that were opened using valid credentials and in which no unusual application use or data egress is occurring.

"We are pleased to have been cited in this Gartner report," said Plurilock CEO, Ian L. Paterson. "Our goal is to develop and offer the best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and we intend to continue growing our zero trust technology portfolio to offer protection to companies at risk of falling victims to cyber attacks."

1. Gartner, "Enhance Your Cyberattack Preparedness With Identity Threat Detection and Response", Henrique Teixeira, Peter Firstbrook, Ant Allan, and Rebecca Archambault, October 20, 2022

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

