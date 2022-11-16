Connectivity: IT - VASBY Data Center - Introduction of dedicated network for Nasdaq Nordic Test environments

This change affects all customers with physical connectivity in the Nasdaq Nordic primary data center, VASBY (also called Stack Data Center, previously DigiPlex), e.g., extranet providers, co-location customers and direct connect customers. Customers connecting through extranet providers are advised to contact their provider to ensure that this change will be applied to. New 10G network for Test environments To further improve resiliency and performance, Nasdaq Nordic is implementing changes affecting connectivity to all Nasdaq Nordic's Test environments: INET Test (NTF), NDTS Test (EqD Test), Genium INET Test (EXTx) and GCF Test (TSTx). All these environments will be moved to a new dedicated 10G network in the Nasdaq Nordic primary data center VASBY (Stack Data Center, previously DigiPlex). To access this new 10G network, all customers with physical connectivity in VASBY will need to order new cross connects/hand-offs. This will affect customer peering IP addresses which will be new, while customers' source IP space is not required to change and IP addresses to Nasdaq services will remain unchanged. Timeline and details -- Starting today, customers can place orders for the new Test network connectivity in the Customer Portal. -- Customers with combined Production and Test over the same physical hand-offs are required to migrate to separate physical Production hand-offs and physical Test network hand-offs. -- Extranet providers and co-location customers can choose between 1G or 10G Test network connections. -- To ensure a smooth transition, all fees for new Test network connections are waived until March 31, 2023. -- Once migrated, customers are advised to cancel current dedicated Test hand-offs via the Customer Portal. -- All legacy 1G and 10G Test hand-offs will be decommissioned in May 2023. Action required per customer category CUSTOMER CATEGORY ACTION REQUIRED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Telco and Extranet providers Order new cross connects for the new network via the Customer Portal. Choose between 1G or 10G Test network connections. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Co-location customers Order new hand-offs for the new network via the Customer Portal. Choose between 1G or 10G Test network connections. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Connect customers Order new cross connects for the new network via the Customer Portal. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Customers connecting through Contact your extranet provider to ensure Extranet providers access to the new Test network. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NODE customers, i.e., customers NODE customers are not affected by this connecting through POP's in change. London and Frankfurt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Customer Portal can be accessed by this URL https://customerportal.nasdaq.com/auth/login For questions concerning this IT Notice please contact: Per Wettergren Head of Business Richard Gaudy Head of Sales Europe Development Europe Trade Management Trade Management Services +46 8 405 Services +46 8 405 6382 6103 richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com per.wettergren@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1102467