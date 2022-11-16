Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2022 | 13:05
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Connectivity: IT - VASBY Data Center - Introduction of dedicated network for Nasdaq Nordic Test environments

This change affects all customers with physical connectivity in the Nasdaq
Nordic primary data center, VASBY (also called Stack Data Center, previously
DigiPlex), e.g., extranet providers, co-location customers and direct connect
customers. Customers connecting through extranet providers are advised to
contact their provider to ensure that this change will be applied to. 


New 10G network for Test environments

To further improve resiliency and performance, Nasdaq Nordic is implementing
changes affecting connectivity to all Nasdaq Nordic's Test environments: INET
Test (NTF), NDTS Test (EqD Test), Genium INET Test (EXTx) and GCF Test (TSTx).
All these environments will be moved to a new dedicated 10G network in the
Nasdaq Nordic primary data center VASBY (Stack Data Center, previously
DigiPlex). 

To access this new 10G network, all customers with physical connectivity in
VASBY will need to order new cross connects/hand-offs. This will affect
customer peering IP addresses which will be new, while customers' source IP
space is not required to change and IP addresses to Nasdaq services will remain
unchanged. 


Timeline and details

 -- Starting today, customers can place orders for the new Test network
   connectivity in the Customer Portal.

 -- Customers with combined Production and Test over the same physical
   hand-offs are required to migrate to separate physical Production hand-offs
   and physical Test network hand-offs.

 -- Extranet providers and co-location customers can choose between 1G or 10G
   Test network connections.

 -- To ensure a smooth transition, all fees for new Test network connections
   are waived until March 31, 2023.

 -- Once migrated, customers are advised to cancel current dedicated Test
   hand-offs via the Customer Portal.

 -- All legacy 1G and 10G Test hand-offs will be decommissioned in May 2023.




Action required per customer category

CUSTOMER CATEGORY         ACTION REQUIRED                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telco and Extranet providers   Order new cross connects for the new network 
                  via the Customer Portal. Choose between 1G or
                  10G Test network connections.        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Co-location customers       Order new hand-offs for the new network via  
                  the Customer Portal. Choose between 1G or 10G
                  Test network connections.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Direct Connect customers     Order new cross connects for the new network 
                  via the Customer Portal.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Customers connecting through   Contact your extranet provider to ensure   
 Extranet providers        access to the new Test network.       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NODE customers, i.e., customers  NODE customers are not affected by this    
 connecting through POP's in    change.                   
 London and Frankfurt                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Customer Portal can be accessed by this URL
https://customerportal.nasdaq.com/auth/login 



For questions concerning this IT Notice please contact:

Per Wettergren Head of Business       Richard Gaudy Head of Sales Europe 
 Development Europe Trade Management     Trade Management Services +46 8 405
 Services +46 8 405 6382           6103 richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com   
 per.wettergren@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1102467
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
