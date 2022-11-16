Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2022 | 13:05
102 Leser
Observation status applied to AS "HansaMatrix"

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 16, 2022 to apply observation status to AS
"HansaMatrix" (HMX1R, ISIN: LV0000101590). 

Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and
Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the
Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the shares buyout offer has
been announced or the public announcement about intention to execute such offer
has been made. 

AS "HansaMatrix" has published the announcement, informing that SIA "Emsco"
plans to issue voluntary share buyback offer to AS "HansaMatrix" shareholders
in accordance with the procedures specified in the Share Buyback Law of the
Republic of Latvia. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
