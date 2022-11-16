Observation status applied to AS "HansaMatrix"

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 16, 2022 to apply observation status to AS "HansaMatrix" (HMX1R, ISIN: LV0000101590). Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the shares buyout offer has been announced or the public announcement about intention to execute such offer has been made. AS "HansaMatrix" has published the announcement, informing that SIA "Emsco" plans to issue voluntary share buyback offer to AS "HansaMatrix" shareholders in accordance with the procedures specified in the Share Buyback Law of the Republic of Latvia. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.