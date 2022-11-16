Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 18 November 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 82,126,987 shares (USD 821,269.87) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 170,134 shares (USD 1,701.34) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 82,297,121 shares (USD 822,971.21) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 42,535 shares - DKK 60.1 · 127,599 shares - DKK 49.3 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66